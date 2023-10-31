Obituary for Julie Marie Shelby

July 24, 1937 – October 26, 2023

Julie Marie Shelby, 86, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Julie Marie Shelby

Julie was born in Racine on July 24, 1937, to the late Arthur and Fay (née Shaw) Rothering. She was a 1954 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. On Nov. 13, 1954, in St. Rose Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, John F. Shelby.

Julie truly excelled at her main vocation in life of being a full-time mom and grandma. After her nine children were grown, she was employed at Hardee’s from 1981 to 1993.

With profound faith, she was a longtime member of St. Edward Catholic Church where she was active as a Eucharistic Minister, sang in the choir, and a member of the bell choir. Julie was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus #697 Auxiliary.

Among her interests, she enjoyed cooking, bowling, ceramics, golfing, playing cards and dominoes. Above all, Julie’s world completely revolved around her family, and she loved every minute of it.

Surviving are her loving husband of nearly 69 years, John; their children, Michael (Sue Jarvela) Shelby, Natalie (Ron) Griffin, Patricia (Stephen) Roberts, Thomas (Jean) Shelby, David Shelby, Julie (Scott) Baker, Peter (Mima Kriem) Shelby and Mary Sue (Warren) Lester; 30 adored grandchildren; 46 dear great-grandchildren; 4 cherished great-great-grandchildren; sister, Fay Marie Lynch; brother, Robert (Marge) Rothering; sister-in-law, Mary Grant; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Julie Marie Shelby was preceded in death by her beloved son, Daniel Shelby; two grandchildren, Amy and Courtney; brother, John Rothering; sister, Virginia (Donald) Hansen; and brother-in-law, Chester “Chet” Lynch.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3 p.m., with visitation at 1 p.m., on Nov. 1 at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1425 Grove Ave., with Fr. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park.

In memory of Julie, memorials to Knights of Columbus Council #697 or to St. Edward Catholic Church have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Julie Marie Shelby courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.