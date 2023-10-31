Obituary for Sheila Ann Westrich

August 28, 1948 – September 26, 2023

Beside her loving husband, John, Sheila Ann Westrich, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at her residence. She courageously fought cancer for many years, a disease she refused to be a victim of. Sheila was born in Racine, Aug. 28, 1948, the daughter of the late John and Florence (née Meuli) Hepding.

Sheila was a graduate of William Horlick High School, class of 1966. Furthering her education, she obtained a bachelor’s degree from UW-Madison.

On April 20, 1974, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to John P. Westrich. She was employed by Racine County Human Services as a social worker for many years.

Sheila had an exceptional flare for fashion, home decorating and designing for the holidays. Above all, she cherished the many friendships and time shared with the Pink Paddling Power Dragon Boat Team.

She loved to travel, and together with John she was able to visit several countries in Europe, including Holland, Germany, Austria and Italy. They also traveled several times to Asia, visiting China, Thailand and Singapore. She was also an avid Brewers and Packers fan and enjoyed her many trips with friends to watch both teams play.

She will be dearly missed by her husband of 49 years, John; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Anne (Paul) Goplin, Philip (Kathleen) Westrich, Kristine (Dennis) Anderson, Joseph (Ami) Westrich, Mark (Laurie) Westrich, Maureen (David) Anderson, Mathew (Diane) Westrich, Luke Westrich, Andrew (Janet) Westrich; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Michael (Barbara) Westrich.

Services

A memorial service celebrating Sheila Ann Westrich’s life will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m., on Nov. 2 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or to Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 South Camino Del Sol, Green Valley, AZ 85622 have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Sheila Ann Westrich courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.