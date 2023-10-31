Some Wisconsinites will say that the spookiest part of their day is snow accumulating in Central and Southeast Wisconsin on Halloween and not the gory costumes or scary masks.

Snow is in the forecast and on the pumpkins. Expect 1-2 inches this Halloween evening. – Credit: Emma Widmar

The National Weather Service (NWS) states there is snow in the forecast and a Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued.

This outlook impacts Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, and Walworth.

Snow today will lead to total accumulations of around 1 to 2 inches from Central to Southeast Wisconsin per NWS.

Driving in snowy conditions

Drivers should use caution today when commuting. It is advised during the morning and afternoon commutes that drivers are aware of the conditions, as this is the first accumulation of the season.