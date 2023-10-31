RACINE COUNTY— What do a historic moment in candy-making and a water quality project have in common?

In honor of Halloween, Root-Pike WIN (Watershed Initiative Network) used the candy analogy to illustrate the bewitching results that come from a perfect partnership.

Almost everyone knows there was an enchanted moment when the peanut butter fell into the chocolate and the outcome was delicious and changed candy-making forever.

Root-Pike WIN intends the same magic partnership by joining a stormwater treatment pond and a wetland mitigation bank.

‘Status-quo’ strategy for stormwater ponds

The location of the project is along Meachem Road and east of Sanders Park. With the help of their partners at KCI Technologies, Root-Pike WIN is redesigning the Meachem Road stormwater pond to integrate it into a high-performing wetland mitigation bank.

It’s not a trick – just a better treat-ment.

The Meachem Road stormwater pond now represents the “status-quo” strategy for stormwater ponds – through no fault of the designers of the time.

Hundreds of these ponds dot the Root-Pike basin landscape. Over the last half-century or so, stormwater ponds were (and still are) designed to reduce sediment loading and manage peak flow during storm events.

That’s good.

Unfortunately, there are no requirements for reducing nutrients (such as phosphorus and nitrogen), bacteria – and overflows from +2-year storms.

For fish, flooding, and fun on Lake Michigan beaches, that’s scary.

Root-Pike WIN is working through the design process to convert the Meachem Road stormwater pond into a constructed wetland. The pond’s transformation will allow for additional pollutant processing and habitat for a variety of native species.

Making the peanut butter cup

Additionally, the new design will allow excess stormwater to discharge into the adjacent 60-acre Meachem Preserve Wetland Mitigation Bank.

The conversion of this standard pond to a constructed wetland will gradually release the cursed stormwater, cleansing it through segmented natural weirs and the wetland mitigation bank.

Ironically, the wetland is not receiving as much water as it could handle nor what is needed for it to prosper. Integrating these two features will change that.

No hocus-pocus here – just a good idea with resilient re-engineering.

Currently, when the pond overflows, collected runoff – and all the gruesome stuff in it – empties into the roadside grass swale that directly leads to the impaired Pike River.

The new design will allow for more stormwater to move slowly through the wetland preserve – infiltrating and cleansing it before it hits Nelson Creek, the Pike River, and ultimately Lake Michigan.

This pond retrofit will be a regional case study to encourage better stormwater management design for new developments and retrofit options for current ponds. Root-Pike WIN, Racine County and KCI Technologies, the engineering partner, will be advancing the design and construction process together.

Taking a bite out of pollutants

The integration idea was evoked by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

While commemorating the opening of the Meachem Wetland Preserve, he asked if the adjacent stormwater pond, owned by Racine County, might be of additional use to the preserve.

As drier-than-expected conditions developed in the wetland, KCI Technologies’ Regional Practice Leader, Joe Pfeiffer, quickly realized that a “win-win” engineering solution was more than sorcery.

The existing 7.5-acre stormwater pond will be converted into a constructed wetland featuring a sediment forebay, and low and high marsh areas with abundant native vegetation.

Peanut butter, meet chocolate!

Early analysis from KCI Technologies shows that the majority of macabre runoff will be “managed” (absorbed and filtered) in the mitigation wetland. A pollutant load reduction of 1,020 lbs. of suspended solids, 14.25 lbs. of Phosphorus, and 25.5 lbs. of Nitrogen is expected annually once the cauldron of polluted runoff has been retrofitted.

Ultimately, this project will slow, cleanse and infiltrate the wraith of stormwater runoff. Starting in the Village of Mount Pleasant, excess stormwater from the pond flows through the Village of Somers and then to the Pike River where it exits into Lake Michigan in the City of Kenosha.

Operational support for Root-Pike WIN’s development of this project, and many other magical stormwater projects, is made possible by the Fund for Lake Michigan and Microsoft. Their support has been essential to advancing Root-Pike WIN’s mission and making our communities more resilient.

A marsh only is as spooky as you let it be. Information is the great demystifier. – Credit: Root Pike WIN

Ghoulish ponds beware!

The pond retrofit project is partially funded by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. However, additional design and construction funds are needed to complete the project.

The creation of the Meachem Preserve Wetland Mitigation Bank was funded through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wetland mitigation funds from the Foxconn development.