RACINE — Blueberry Hilltop Cafe has opened its doors this October serving breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites.

The new cafe is located 3429 Spring St. in Mount Pleasant.

Back in business with Blueberry Hilltop Cafe

Lisa Mendez is not new to the restaurant business. She’s bringing her experience to her new business offering an affordable dining option in Racine. – Credit: Blueberry Hilltop Cafe

This establishment may be new, but the owners and operators of this business are experienced in the restaurant realm.

After owning a local cafe in Racine County from 2011 to 2018, the Mendez family decided in June 2023 that the industry was calling their name once again.

“It was bittersweet when we left. I missed the business life,” said Lisa.

With an urge to get back to business, Lisa and her husband, Joseph, opened Blueberry Hilltop Cafe on Oct. 23.

Mixing bowls and frying pans are once again filled with ingredients, and the Mendez family is turning those items into homemade dishes that all tastebuds can enjoy.

How it got its name

The couple originally wanted to open a pancake house, but then went in another direction to be able to focus on multiple cuisine options. Instead, they opened a cafe.

Signature waffles are available and contribute to the family friendly atmosphere at Blueberry Hilltop Cafe. – Credit: Blueberry Hilltop Cafe

When contemplating going with a pancake house, they tossed around the idea of incorporating blueberry into the name.

When deciding to go with a cafe, the family stuck with their love for blueberries and decided on Blueberry Hilltop Cafe.

“Where we’re located, there’s just a slight little hilltop, so then we thought about Blueberry Hilltop Cafe,” explained Lisa.

The name is a good way to remember the location, too, and so it stuck.

A cafe that makes you feel at home

The space is family friendly.

“I’ve gotten a lot of compliments. It’s a very, very, very comfortable, cozy, enjoyable atmosphere already,” shared Lisa.

The strawberry stuffed french toast is a sweet treat available at the new cafe. – Credit: Blueberry Hilltop Cafe

The cafe has a rustic vibe to it. It gives a sense of home. They consider it a place people can get a fix of true home cooking.

”It’s a little gem; the inside matches the name,” says Lisa.

The Mendez family prides themselves on providing “awesome prices, great service and quality food.”

Lisa shared that she’s the friendly face you’ll see upon visiting the restaurant, and her other half is the one crafting your meal.

“He works in the back and I work in the front. Everything is made to order,” shared the owner.

Together, they aim to provide a memorable meal that makes you feel at home and welcomed.

Something for everyone

Burgers are a classic option available at the new cafe. They are one of Lisa’s favorite menu items. – Credit: Blueberry Hilltop Cafe

Joseph enjoys cooking and making a wide variety of items. On the menu, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Lisa shares that some notable dishes are the French Toast Churro, any of the burgers, the Mexican cuisine, and of course, a Wisconsin favorite — Friday Fish Frys.

Their waffles can be dressed up with chocolate and strawberry sauces, along with a dollop of whipped cream. French fries pair well with their Blueberry Hilltop Burger and Grilled Chicken Breakfast Sandwich.

They’ve got the classic eggs, omelettes, breakfast specials, skillets, crepes, biscuits and gravy, salads, cheese curds, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches, and more.

Homemade freshly squeezed orange juice is in the running for one of Lisa’s favorites at Blueberry Hilltop Cafe.

The Buffalo chicken wrap with a spinach tortilla is available daily at Blueberry Hilltop Cafe. – Credit: Blueberry Hilltop Cafe

“Its all good,” Lisa shared.

At this time, they are open:

Monday through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The business owners have decided that in one to two weeks, Blueberry Hilltop Cafe will open at 6 a.m.

Call 262-800-1037 to confirm business hours or watch their Facebook page for changes.