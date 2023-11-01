RACINE — A woman accused of being drunk and behind the wheel during a fatal crash was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Kristi Lichtenwalner – Credit: Racine County Jail

Kristi Lichtenwalner, 36, pleaded not guilty to homicide by intoxicant use of a vehicle, OWI fourth offense, and operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited concentration of alcohol – fourth offense.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the rollover crash. The male occupant was thrown 30 feet from the vehicle and died at the scene. Lichtenwalner and a female passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries.

The case was assigned to Judge Timothy Boyle for trial and a status hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Jan. 8.

Case history

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on Oct. 2, 2022, to an area near the intersection of Durand Avenue and 67th Street on the report of a rollover crash.

When they arrived, they found an SUV on its roof in a ditch. The owner of the SUV was dead at the scene and two females were taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, while searching the SUV, investigators found a woman’s purse with an opened bottle of whiskey inside.

Lichtenwalner’s interview, evidence don’t match

Lichtenwalner was interviewed at the hospital. According to the complaint, she smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred.

She claimed to investigators the male owner of the SUV was the person driving at the time of the crash and he had been “drinking quite a lot.”

However, a witness reported to investigators she saw the male owner of the SUV and Lichtenwalner trade places in the vehicle, which put Lichtenwalner behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, investigators examining the vehicle recovered a long strand of hair embedded in the shattered area of the driver-side window. They also found blood splatters on the driver airbag, which was sent off for DNA analysis.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators received the results of the DNA test on July 30, 2023, and they were a match for Lichtenwalner.

Lichtenwalner is in custody at the Racine County Jail where bail was set at $25,000.