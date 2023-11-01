RACINE — A man who allegedly killed his brother-in-law during a family dispute was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Ronny Hanson – Credit: Racine County Jail

Ronny Hanson, 38, pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man, who has not been identified.

The case was assigned to Judge Timothy Boyle for trial and a status hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched on Oct. 12 to the 4000 block of Victory Avenue on the report of a shooting.

At the residence officers found a man on the floor of the kitchen with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Hanson was still at the scene when officers arrived. He was described in the criminal complaint as cooperative.

Shooting a result of a dispute

According to the complaint, the shooting occurred during a dispute between the two men that became violent.

According to the criminal complaint, neighbors reportedly heard Hanson yell, “Get out of my house.”

The house is in probate court and is attached to Hanson and two siblings, a brother and sister.

According to the criminal complaint, the sister and her husband went to the house with a potential buyer. While she took the buyer upstairs, the dispute began between her husband and brother.

Hanson told investigators the fight began when he told his brother-in-law to leave.

He claims the fight became physical and his brother-in-law began choking him.

According to the criminal complaint, Hanson claimed he told his brother-in-law he could not breath and warned him he would shoot if he did not stop choking him.

Hanson alleged to investigators his brother-in-law continued choking him, so he shot him.

Hanson is in custody at the Racine County Jail where bail was set at $300,000.