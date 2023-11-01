Obituary for Mary Ralston

April 24, 1937 – October 27, 2023

Mary Ralston (nee: Kreinbring), 86, passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

Mary was born on April 24, 1937, in Chicago, Ill. She was united in marriage to Harold A Ralston on March 7, 1959. Mary worked at Racine Medical Clinic for many years. Mary was a charter member of Die-Hard Cubs Fan Club. She had been a Cubs fan her whole life and would attend games with her mother on “Ladies Day,” as well as games later with Harold and other family members. Mary also loved to play golf and after she retired was in two different ladies’ golf leagues (Johnson Park and Ives Grove). She and Harold would also golf on some weekends.

Mary loved Door County. She started going to “the Door” as a child and continued that tradition with her children and grandchildren. Most years, Mary and Harold would rent a house on a Lake Michigan beach for available family members to enjoy. After retirement, Mary enjoyed traveling with Harold to many places including Great Britain and several other countries in Europe.

Mary liked spending time with her family, playing cards or just hanging out. When they were young, Mary often babysat her grandchildren and was the main babysitter for a few of them. She enjoyed spending as much time with the grandkids as she could, as long as it didn’t interfere with her golf, of course!

Mary will be missed by Harold, her husband of 64 years; children, Richard (Ruri) Ralston, Janice (Robert) Ptacek, Debora (Eric) Sorensen and Bruce (Michelle) Ralston; and grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kendall, Megan, Sara, Casey, Bailey, and Aeden, as well as many other family members and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Ellen (nee: Barrowman) Kreinbring, daughter, Julie Ralston, grandson, Nathaniel Ralston, and sister, Valerie Stachelski.

Services

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov.3, at Sturino Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Mary will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In remembrance of Mary, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Racine or the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Pastor Darren and Nurse Peggy of First Presbyterian Church, Nurse Leslie and the staff of Parkview Gardens Memory Care, and Nurse Mike and staff of St. Croix Hospice. The care each of you showed towards Mary was truly appreciated.

Obituary and photo of Mary Ralston courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.