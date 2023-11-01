RACINE — Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots, 800 Center St. (lower level) will be open for extra registration hours from 8 to 11 a.m. this Saturday (Nov. 4).

Credit: Paul Holley

The local nonprofit organization provides free Christmas gifts to children (from birth to age 10) of low-income Racine County families. Parents and caregivers are invited to register children for the gifts.

This Saturday’s registration period is designed for family members who cannot attend the Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots regular weekday registration periods, according to Kelly Frank, the organization’s secretary/treasurer.

Registration sessions

Other extra registration sessions are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Dec. 2, and Monday, Dec. 4.

Regular in-person registration is from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tuesday, Dec. 5 is the final day for registration. Parents and caregivers must provide identification for themselves and each child that is registered.

For 2023 financial guidelines and other registration details, call 262-633-1379 or visit www.texreynoldstoysfortots.com.

A home-grown program

Dolls and doll clothes are cleaned and prepared for distribution to local children by volunteers at Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots. – Credit: Paul Holley

Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots is a home-grown program that dates back to1929. Volunteers collect and refurbish used toys, dolls, stuffed animals, bicycles, games, puzzles, etc. for cleaning and refurbishment.

The organization distributed gifts to 313 local families – including 775 children – in 2022. There is no connection between Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots and the national Toys for Tots program of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots accepts donations of used toys throughout the year. Items may be brought to any fire station east of Interstate 94 (Racine Fire Department in Racine or South Shore Fire Department in Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant or Caledonia Fire Department) or dropped off at the bright red shed in the parking lot at Kortendick Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Caledonia.

Workshop volunteers may work at the organization’s workshop or from home. Call 262-633-1379 or email: tft.racine@att.net Financial contributions may be sent to: Tex Reynolds’ Toys for Tots, 800 Center St., Racine, WI 53403.