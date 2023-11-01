RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Community Corrections conducted supervised checks on sex offenders residing in Racine County on Halloween night (Oct. 31).

The checks were performed during Halloween trick-or-treat hours throughout the county.

Sex offenders agree to contracts

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, sex offenders, who are under the supervision of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, sign a Halloween contract indicating that the individuals are required to be indoors a minimum of one hour before, the entire duration of, and one hour after locally-scheduled trick-or-treating.

These individuals who are registered as sex offenders are also not allowed to participate in any type of Halloween and/or trick-or-treat activities. They are required to be home during these times.

Majority of sex offenders comply

91 sex offenders complied with the checks. There were four offenders who were taken into custody for rules violations. To note, three of those violations were due to possessing Halloween costumes and one for suspected drug use.

In addition, there were two warrants issued for sex offenders who were not at their residence during the required time.

“The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to protecting and serving our community – especially when it comes to our children. I want to personally thank the proud men and women of law enforcement who worked hard so we could enjoy a safe, fun, and somewhat frigid Halloween,” stated Sheriff Schmaling.