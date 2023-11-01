RACINE — One woman will become the next Miss Racine, to reign over the city and county for the remainder of this year and throughout 2024.

This year’s competition takes place at 4 p.m. on Nov. 18 at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. Miss Racine 2023, Margret Hinze’s journey will be highlighted, as well as focusing on the next woman to take over the role.

A story about Hinze’s journey will be released at a later date.

The show will be emceed by Miss Racine 2018 and Miss Wisconsin 2021, Jennifer Schmidt.

Starts on a local stage

11 women from across Racine County are running for the title which has been given out through the Miss Racine organization for the last 60 years.

This local competition is aligns with the Miss Wisconsin program and the Miss America organization.

This year, the person who is crowned as Miss Racine will advance to Miss Wisconsin in June, and have the potential opportunity to compete at Miss America.

It is an exciting year for those competing as the current Miss America, Grace Stanke, is a Wisconsinite and former competitor.

Additionally, to note, Miss Racine has been a part of eight eventual Miss Wisconsins, two eventual Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teens, and two eventual Miss Wisconsin USA’s, a separate program from Miss America.

The competition

The judged contest that will crown Miss Racine 2024 will award $6,000 in scholarships to those competing.

11 women will compete this year in the areas of: Private Interview, On-Stage Conversation, Health and Fitness, Talent, and Evening Gown.

Each of those who are competing are eligible under the following Miss America guidelines:

For Miss America – birth years 1996 – 2006

Be a United States citizen

Be a female

Single

No legal dependents

Meet residency requirements

In addition to meeting this eligibility criteria, each candidate has chosen a Community Service Initiative (CSI) – a social or community issue of concern – and works as an advocate on its behalf.

According to the Miss Racine program, the CSI provides an opportunity for young women to achieve their personal and professional ambitions by participating in community service activities and developing leadership skills.

The CSI will carry with the individual selected as Miss Racine as she progresses through the stages after the local show.

To learn more about criteria and getting involved, information can be found on the Miss America website.

Changes within the program

New location

The competition is seeing a location change this year with the program being held at Case High School. Previous competitions were held at Preservation Hall, 740 Lake Ave., in Downtown Racine

The change comes with the goal of fostering a strong partnership with Racine Unified School District allowing the competition to involve the Case Theatre Program and their Extended Learning Theatre Club. Students will have the chance to learn more about production, media arts and videography through this outlet.

This new venue is also ADA accessible to all.

New leadership

Miss Racine is also seeing new leadership this year.

The new co-directors are Paula Kuiper Winiarski and Alyssa Bohm.

Debra Morrall passed the torch over to these two former competitors after serving since 2008. She is the reason the two have chosen to give back as new co-directors.

Kuiper Winiarski was Miss Racine 2012 and Miss Wisconsin 2013 and Bohm was Miss Racine 2015 and Miss Wisconsin 2019-2020.

The pair have helped to coach and work with the 11 candidates working to become the next Miss Racine.

Get to know the next Miss Racine:

Note: The following answers were provided by the individuals working to become to be the next Miss Racine.

Candidate #1: Traviance Witherspoon Social Impact: Celebrating Yourself: Projecting A Positive Self-image

Talent: Crump Dance

Hometown: City of Racine

School: Graduate of Park High School and University of Wisconsin- Madison

Employment: Office Manager for UW-Madison PEOPLE Program- Milwaukee, Lead Porter at Hilton, and Member of Milwaukee Brewers’ 4-1-Force I plan to serve our beautiful City of Racine by creating/facilitating safe youth-inclusive/youth friendly creative spaces that fosters leadership and life skills as well. I also plan to serve the heart of the community by working with local organizations that focus on wellness, mental health, social injustices, homelessness/displacement and food insecurity Traviance Witherspoon Candidate #2: Avril Beesley Social Impact: Filling the Empty Bowls of Racine

Talent: Dance

Hometown: Mount Pleasant

School: Graduate of Waterford Union High School and attending Marquette University

Employment: Marketing intern I want to use my platform to make a difference in the community and help the poor. I want to be a positive role model for youth and I want to show children that when you work hard and stay positive life can be even better! Avril Beesley Candidate #3: Alahna Conley Social Impact: Artists Reaching Through Services A.R.T.S

Talent: Singing

Hometown: Racine

School: Case High School

Employment: Employee at Champs To show my community Miss Racine is more then just a tittle and to represent the diversity and unique community we share! Alahna Conley Candidate #4: Victoria Angotti Social Impact: Girls Who Code

Talent: Dance

Hometown: Union Grove

School: Graduate of Union Grove Union High School and attending University of Wisconsin-Madison

Employment: Dance teacher at Elevation Dance Academy I want to be the next Miss Racine because I want to be a leader within the community who represents Racine in a positive light. From dancing in the Fourth of July Parade to showing pigs in the county fair to spending summers on the beach and in the lake, I have had the privilege of experiencing many of the wonderful opportunities Racine has to offer. I want this platform to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to me. Growing up Miss Racine was also someone who I could look up to and aspire to be, now I want to be that for those in the community. Victoria Angotti

Candidate #5: Ireland Hinze

Social Impact: United We Stand

Talent: Violin

Hometown: Mount Pleasant

School: Graduated from Case High School and currently attending UW-Milwaukee

Employment: Digital Communications Intern at UWM and High School Cheer Coach at Sussex Hamilton

I didn’t grow up in Racine but have been lucky enough to call it my true home and I am very honored to have the opportunity to be a role model in the community. I have spent the past few years honing in on leadership skills and building bridges to help me be successful in this role. As Miss Racine, I will be an advocate for our military and veteran community, make connections county wide, and represent our community with pride. Ireland Hinze

Candidate #6: Theresa Guardiola

Social Impact: Re-Energizing It Takes a Village

Talent: Dance to Spoken Word

Hometown: Caledonia

School: Graduated from St. Catherine’s and enrolled at Gateway Technical College

Employment: In-home caregiver for a little girl with special needs

As Miss Racine 2024, I will bring the non-profit organization that I was called to start, Caring Connections Foster Support, with me for the experience of a life time. Caring Connections exists to bridge the gaps within the lives of not only foster children, but foster parents alike. It is also a passion of mine to harness the power of the “it’s takes a village” mentality. I will spend my year growing Caring Connections, continuing to provide resources to our local foster families, and bringing our community together in the small yet greatly impactful ways that I can. Theresa Guardiola

Candidate #7: Charlotte Pier

Social Impact: Alzheimer’s Awareness: Uniting people of all ages to fight against the disease

Talent: Tumble dance

Hometown: Elmwood Park

School: R.E.A.L High School

Employment: T.J. Maxx employee



I want to be the next Miss Racine because it is not only a goal I will achieve, but I will work hard to support and promote our community. I deserve to be the next Miss Racine because I know I will work hard to promote my community! Charlotte Pier

Candidate #8: Angelina Gutierrez

Social Impact: Generations United: Celebrating and learning from all ages

Talent: Singing

Hometown:

School: Bradford High School and Gateway Technical College

Employment: Works at Aurora Health Care

I have a calling on my life to serve those specifically in racine. I’m a help in the community by serving at church helping out in organization for Forster kids and I simply just go out of my way each day to serve someone by cleaning their house, decorating their rooms, babysitting and so much more. I love to give the love that God gives to me my heart is pure and this city specifically is one that I know deserves the most unconditional love and that is something I have that I would love to share with the city. Angelina Gutierrez

Candidate #9: Soija Cameron

Social Impact: Powerful Peers: Guide our Youth to Reach Success

Talent: Jazz Dance

The Racine County Eye’s questionnaire was not completed by Soija Cameron.

Candidate #10: Claire Schultz

Social Impact: Setting Scoliosis Straight

Talent: Singing

The Racine County Eye’s questionnaire was not completed by Claire Schultz.



Candidate #11: Christel Rivera

Social Impact: Fuel In Mind: Changing the Perspective On Our Bodies Fuel

Talent: Hip Hop Dance

Hometown: Caledonia

School: Horlick High School and UW-Parkside

Employment:

As Miss Racine, I am going to be a representative of a mental health disorder that is extremely isolating. By bringing awareness to eating disorders by sharing my personal experience, I hope to educate our community in a positive light. I am currently building a platform on my social media called “Fuel In Mind”. I upload weekly Monday videos on Instagram to share what I implement in my day-to-day life to improve my connection with food, and my body image. I believe that mental health is so important, and being able to bring up a conversation about eating disorders is so needed. By sharing something so personal I hope that my vulnerability inspires others in our community. Christel Rivera

See the show

Doors open at 3 p.m., and the competition starts at 4 p.m.

Tickets will only be available online for $15.

Seating is first come, first serve on the day of the event.

Additional questions should be directed to missracinescholarship@gmail.com.