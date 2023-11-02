RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTY — It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year. It’s officially that time of the year when holiday baking kicks off and Wisconsinites start reaching for the latest edition of the We Energies Cookie Book.

95 years of the We Energies Cookie Book

This year counts as the 95th edition of the anticipated book that’s filled with holiday delights.

This 2023 We Energies Cookie Book highlights first responders throughout the state of Wisconsin and their favorite treats.

Featured are 36 recipes, two of which hone in on a sweet treat for canines, inspired by K9 officers serving in Wisconsin.

“We’re celebrating the heroes at the heart of our communities, our first responders, you know and we know that they are in our communities keeping us safe. Every day. So what a better theme for this year’s book,” said Amy Jahns, Senior Communications Specialist-Media Relations of WE Energies.

Spotlight on Racine, Kenosha County heroes

The following first responders and their recipes are featured in this year’s book:

Cookie from Caledonia’s own

When the hunt was on for recipes for the 2023 We Energies Cookie Book, Abby Schmidt was among those interested in sharing a recipe with Wisconsin’s bakers.

Although not an officer with the Caledonia Police Department, as a Police Custodian/Evidence Technician, Abby plays an important role at the department helping to protect and serve in Racine County.

Therefore, she sent in a recipe to be included in the We Energies Cookie Book that is not only one of her holiday favorites, but an all around hit in her family.

Schmidt, who takes holiday baking seriously, had no second thoughts about which recipe that she submitted — Lemon Cream Cheese Spritz Cookies.

Not only is it her mother-in-law, Joyce Schmidt’s recipe, but the recipe is also baked by Joyce’s sister as well. The recipe has been making the holidays sweeter in their households since the 1970s.

“I bake a lot. Every Christmas I usually do two full days of cookie baking,” said Schmidt. “I just happened to, last Christmas, ask her (Joyce) for the recipe.”

Police department approved

It’s one of those recipes that makes cookies that you can’t resist, per Abby.

This delight requires a cookie press.

Abby wants bakers to be confident this year, and to dive into making this cookie, even though it requires a cookie press.

“That’s one thing I’ve always avoided was a cookie press because it intimidated me, so I had to go out and buy one. I had to go and make sure that I knew how to make them like she (Joyce) did,” said Abby. “She’s a little better at it than me, because she’s been doing it for years, but I did make them and I brought them into the police department for people to try so that they knew what recipe we were submitting.”

These cookies were definitely approved by the Caledonia Police Department.

“They were gone. They were all enjoyed, they did all get eaten,” commented Schmidt.

Becoming a part of others traditions

“Super exciting, because that’s right up my alley,” is how Abby described finding out about being included in the 2023 We Energies Cookie Book.

Since 2006, she has collected these books and baked holiday cookies submitted by other Wisconsinites.

“It’s super special to me. Its something that I collect, and to actually be in it, and part of it or mentioned in it…and one of my favorite recipes, actually ended up in the book, it’s just it’s a pretty good feeling,” shared Schmidt.

“I love that other people will be able to try it. It’s a little different than your regular spritzer. Hopefully other people will be like, ‘Well, I’m gonna try it. You know this version of it.’ Maybe it’s their new favorite too,” stated Abby.

Tradition unites Wisconsin

This year, families will get closer to those who serve in their communities on the frontlines through the special holiday book.

“We’ve seen over the years, this really has become a tradition for many people in Wisconsin,” said Jahns. “Families tell us that their grandmothers, and great grandmothers were baking from this book, back in the 50s and in the 60s. They collect every one every year to remember the memories they had baking. It’s just become a family tradition.”

Get your cookie book

Those local to the area can pick up a cookie book on these dates at these We Energies locations:

Nov. 2 | 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. | 201 County Line Road (KR), Somers/Racine

Nov. 9 | 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. | 700 S. Kane St., Burlington

The book is also available for download online. Likewise, past editions are also available for reading online.

Not only is baking the recipes from the book a tradition, but heading out to the distribution events is a treat in itself for Wisconsinites.

In addition, books will be distributed throughout the state on other dates. View the distribution schedule to find another location. There are 24 distribution events throughout the state happening this year.

Please note, dates and times are subject to change, and inclement weather may postpone events.

Order by phone

2023 We Energies Cookie Books can be requested by calling 800-242-9137. When calling, press “5” to order your cookie book. Those calling need to have their account number and address available. This option is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

How the book got started

The cookie book originally began as a way to promote electric appliances in 1928.

In 2022, the Racine County Eye learned the unique history behind these beloved books.

“WE Energies had showrooms in our downtown Milwaukee office where we would show off electric appliances, like ovens, and we would have these company home economists, that would bake cookies in these new electric ovens and showcase that to the public. And from there, the cookie book was just born,” said Jahns.

Now, these cookie books are distributed and used by Wisconsinites in kitchens all across the state, bringing families together, including bringing communities closer to hometown heroes.