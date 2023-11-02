Obituary for Cornelius L. Cobbin, ‘Corky’

September 26, 1981 – October 21, 2023

Cornelius L. Cobbin, ‘Corky,’ 42, passed away at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, after a battle with heart disease.

He was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 26, 1981, the son of Cleather and Linda (née Jackson) Cobbin.

Corky loved his family and friends. He was a very social person and enjoyed helping others when called upon.

He is survived by his daughter, Ania Chanel Cobbin; parents, Cleather and Linda Cobbin; brother, Cleather D. Cobbin; uncles and aunts, Jesse B. Cobbin, Roy (Glenda) Cobbin, Joseph Cobbin, Desiree (John) Guilder, Bonnie (Tyrone) McCray, Patricia Cobbin, Maxine Cobbin, Mignon Jackson, Brenda Jackson, Sherry (Roger) Lott, Lincoln (Bernice) Jackson, Fredrick (Janie) Jackson, Eddie B. Ellison, Gregory (Estella) Ellison, Douglas Ellison; as well as many dear cousins, extended family and friends.

Corky was preceded in death by his sister, Jovita Cobbin; grandparents, Earlist and Elizabeth (née Powell) Cobbin, Sr. and Lincoln J. and Juanita (née Scott) Jackson; uncles, W.J. Cobbin, Willie C. Cobbin, Eddie Cobbin, Earlist Cobbin, Jr., James P. Ellison; aunt, Ollie Bell Butler; and cousins, Carlo S. Beason and John Guider, Jr.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 3 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A service celebrating Corky’s life and homegoing will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Daryn Crenshaw officiating.

