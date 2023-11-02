Obituary for David H. Wilson

December 26, 1946 – October 22, 2023

David H. Wilson, 76, passed away Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. He was born in Racine, Dec. 26, 1946, the son of the late Howard and Nora (née VanHierdan) Wilson.

David was a graduate of Wm. Horlick High School. On August 28, 1965, David was united in marriage to Donna DeLitz.

Over the years he was employed by various Piggly Wigglys, last working at the Union Grove store as the produce manager. David also worked part-time as a bartender at Hansen’s Bar and cherished all of the friendships he made through the years.

In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing softball, especially with the Garbo Motors team. David was an avid Packers and Brewers fan and never missed any of the college games. Living near St. Rita Catholic Church, he always looked forward to the festival and would host a weekend party. David will be remembered for his love of cooking, his signature dishes included his famous potato salad, chili and minestrone soup.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife of 58 years, Donna; daughter, Ryen (Pete) Chambasian; son, Christopher Wilson; grandkids, Nicole (Steve) Relaz, Alex Wilson, Cody Chambasian and Drew Chambasian; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Elizabeth and Nicholas Jakuboski; brother, Ronald (Linda) Wilson; sister, Joyce (Duane) Widenski; brother-in-law, Ken Johnson; his furry companion, Teddy; nieces, nephews other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Adam Wilson; and sister, Nancy Johnson.

Services

Private funeral services for David H. Wilson were held.

Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society have been suggested.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.