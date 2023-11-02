RACINE — It’s officially that time of year when Wisconsinites bust out their flannels. Folks are encouraged to sport that favorite flannel to this month’s First Fridays event in Downtown Racine.
The monthly event will happen this month on Nov. 3 from 4 to 9 p.m.
The festivities will include a live music, specials and promos throughout Downtown Racine.
Those rocking their flannels will receive specials and discounts.
Live music will be playing at Marci’s on Main, Reefpoint Brew House, Chartroom, Taste of Soul 262, and Uncorkt. Karaoke will be at Divine Melanin Beauty Supply.
Flannels and food donations
In addition, to dressing up for this event, attendees are encouraged to bring a food item for the Racine County Food Bank.
Food donations can be dropped off at Dewey’s Sports Bar, Marci’s on Main and Evelyn’s Club Main.
The most needed items are:
- Nuts
- canned proteins
- canned fruit
- vegetables
- soup
- boxed pasta
- cereal
First Fridays parking
Parking is available at the McMynn Ramp, 3rd and Lake Ramp, Shoop (Main and State), and the Festival Hall ramp, which includes 8 EV charging stations.
All ramps are $2 all day.
