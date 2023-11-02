Obituary for John David Mewaldt

September 3, 1950 – October 8, 2023

John David Mewaldt, 73, of Racine, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. John was born in Sparta, Wis., on Sept. 3, 1950, the third son of the late David and Harriette (née Anderson) Mewaldt.

John David Mewaldt

After John graduated from Central High School in La Crosse, Wis., in 1968, he went on to study psychology at Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, Iowa. Here he was a member of Mu Lambda Sigma Fraternity and graduated in Spring 1972.

After college, John enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he spent three years abroad in Japan at Camp Zama. It was there that he found his passion for counseling. After the end of his active duty in 1976, John attended UW-Whitewater, where he earned a master’s in vocational counseling. He later earned a master’s in public administration from UW-Parkside.

Upon his graduation in 1977, John was hired by The A Center in Racine as a drug and alcohol counselor. This began his 40+ year counseling career, where he touched the lives of many patients and co-workers while working in the Racine hospital system.

The pandemic, and his distaste for technology and working remotely, made it clear that it was time to retire from his beloved career. After John retired in 2021, he spent some time traveling and eventually relocated to Fort Worth, Texas, to be near his daughters and grandchildren.

John David Mewaldt’s first priority was always his children and grandchildren. He loved nothing more than supporting them by attending as many of their activities as possible. John loved scouting and spent many summers working at Camp Decorah. He enjoyed hiking, biking, and camping in the outdoors, spending time at his property in Northern Wisconsin, riding his motorcycle and playing Sudoku.

John was an avid supporter and volunteer of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Wisconsin chapter, where he was known as the “Cowbell Guy” at their annual Extreme Hike event – a nickname he was very proud of.

John is survived by his three children, Becca (Jedd) Williams, Greg Mewaldt, and Rachel Mewaldt; grandchildren, Brandon, T.J., and Emily Williams; brothers, Richard (Sandra) Mewaldt, Steven (Cheryl Connelly) Mewaldt, and James (Ruth) Mewaldt; and several nieces and nephews.

Services

In accordance with John’s wishes, private services were held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Obituary and photo of John David Mewaldt courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.