Obituary for Lorenzo Miguel Macemon

October 2, 2014 – October 26, 2023

Lorenzo Miguel Macemon, 9, joined the choirs of angels in Heaven on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Although born with challenges in life, his bright, beautiful, infectious smile and laughter will forever warm the hearts of all who loved him.

Lorenzo Miguel Macemon

Surviving are his mom, Erika (née Castillo) Macemon; dad, Brian Macemon; step-mom, Jessica Kinest; brothers, Liam Hansen and Andre Price; father figure, Michael Hansen; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins of the Navarro, Velasquez, Macemon and Bueno families; and many close friends who helped with Lorenzo’s care.

Lorenzo was preceded in death by his sister, Izabella Macemon; and by his grandmothers, Adelina and Nicolasa.

Services

Services celebrating Lorenzo will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 3 at St. Lucy Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful teachers at Wadewitz School and to Alvina, Jessica, Theresa, Charles and Robert for helping care for Lorenzo; and to the Complex Care team at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin for all the compassion and support given to Lorenzo during his entire life. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.