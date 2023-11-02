RACINE — A dog is a man’s best friend, but for Ofc. Anthony ‘Tony’ Schiro, his dog, Jolan, was not only his best friend, but his protector and partner.

Jolan, one of Racine’s first K9 officers, sits among various trophies. – Credit: Schiro Family

Jolan, a German Shepherd Dog (GSD) imported from overseas, was one of the first K9 officers to serve as a part of the Racine Police Department (RPD).

Prior to being on the squad at RPD, Ofc. Schiro was in the U.S. Navy, worked with the Wisconsin State Patrol, and then concluded his career that included over 25 years with RPD, during which he dedicated numerous years to the K9 unit.

The well-trained dog came to the department in the late 1970s where Ofc. Schiro served as Jolan’s handler. Jolan worked over eight years with RPD, according to the Schiro family.

Ofc. Tony Schiro, K9 Jolan, Ofc. Jon Petit and K9 Carlo serve as the first K9 handlers with the Racine Police Department. – Credit: Racine Police Department

The GSD was trained in Schutzhund also known as protection work. He was skilled in the areas of tracking, obedience, and protection skills.

Together, they became a prominent duo figure in the community, along with the other first K9 team, Ofc. Jon Petit and K9 Officer Carlo.

When looking back on the legacy of these working dogs, they can be defined as waymakers for RPD’s K9 Unit.

Dog impacts Schiro family

Jolan was owned by the city, but claimed the hearts of his handler and his family.

Ofc. Schiro’s son, Tony Schiro, was about five years old when Jolan became a part of the family as well as his father’s work partner.

His childhood memories are filled with the furry friend. Jolan lived with the family in their home.

Jolan saves Schiro

A newspaper clipping documenting Jolan’s success, as well as K9 Officer Carlo’s success. – Credit: Schiro family

“My dad used to tell me stories of how this dog saved his life,” said Tony.

There were numerous incidents where Jolan apprehended people. One newspaper clipping stated that Jolan and Carlo totaled over 100 felony arrests. The date of the article is unknown, but his impact is forever remembered.

Ofc. Schiro shared with his son about how Jolan was able to track deceased bodies and perform a job in ways humans couldn’t.

Lincoln School story

“He saved my dad’s life in Lincoln school, one time, when it was abandoned,” noted Tony.

Ofc. Schiro’s son recalls that in this particular instance, his dad was called into work to help track. It was second shift and traditionally Ofc. Schiro worked first shift.

“They went in the building and announced that the dog was coming. Back then they didn’t have tracking leashes, they just literally unhooked the dog and followed,” explained Tony. “They let the dog go, the dog found himself on one of the floors, in a classroom, with a guy underneath a desk. My dad gets to the door and the minute my dad gets the guy under gunpoint, Jolan releases. Behind the door was a guy with a baseball bat, ready to hit my dad in the head. Jolan then went and handled that guy.”

This just one of the stories of Jolan’s live saving capabilities.

More than a K9 officer

His skill in itself was amazing, but Jolan was so much more than just a part of the police force. He was a member of the Schiro family.

Tony even recalls a time when Jolan protected their house from a break in.

His abilities shaped Ofc. Schiro’s household.

Ofc. Tony Schiro’s K9 partner was more than a dog. He was a protector of the city and leader on the police force. – Credit: Schiro family

“Back in the day, Oakwood Kennels is where they used to train,” shared Tony. “My dad would take us out there and I would watch Jolan climb 12-foot fences and hop on over, track people and attack. It was a real thing. It was pretty awesome to be that little and to see such a fierce dog be part of my family.”

Jolan wasn’t all bite. He had his soft side.

“We came home and my brother used to ride him like a horse and play with his toenails. My dad would coach football. He’d be working and he’d go coach and bring the squad. Jolan would be in the back of the squad car,” reflected Tony.

Tony even remembers Jolan accompanying him on his paper route. He was there for all of life’s biggest moments.

At home, Jolan was a dog and he was their world.

“Work was work,” explains Ofc. Schiro’s son. “I lived with him every day and I couldn’t even go near the squad car. He knew that he had to protect my dad and the property and that’s what he did.”

Working meant connecting with the community too.

“They’re (the Racine community) familiar with with my dad and the dog being the first one,” states Ofc. Schiro’s son. “As part of Pancake Day, both dogs would go and they would do they would do tracking demonstrations.”

The family knew Jolan’s role and their support as a family helped Ofc. Schiro lead the way.

Honored in retirement

The Schiro Family supporting Tony at the Racine Policeman’s Ball on Oct. 14. – Credit: Schiro Family

In 2023, Ofc. Schiro was honored as the Honorary Guest at the Racine Policeman’s Ball for his loyalty and dedication to paving the way for K9 officers in Racine.

At the event, a speaker stated when presenting his award, “they set the stage for what was going to be expected.”

On the night of the ball, Ofc. Schiro was awarded a replica statue of his partner and lifeline, Jolan. He recieved a numerous accolades and recognition for his contributions to Racine.

Ofc. Tony Schiro at the 2023 Racine Policeman’s Ball. – Credit: Evenstar Photography Ofc. David Arvai, a K9 handler with RPD, smiles next to former K9 handler, Ofc. Tony Shiro at the 2023 Racine Policeman’s Ball. – Credit: RPD

Benefitting S.O.L.E.

The purpose of the event is to benefit S.O.L.E., which is is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that gives the community opportunities to show Law Enforcement Officers and their families that they are supported and appreciated.

S.O.L.E. raises money to support services and opportunities that the departments do not pay for from their municipal budgets, according to their biography. One of their fundraising events is the annual ball.

Jolan’s memory lives on

Ofc. Schiro and K9 Jolan. – Credit: RPD

Although K9 Jolan was not at the event, the spotlight was on his achievements on Oct. 14 during this year’s fundraiser for Racine County K9s.

Jolan died at around 11 years old, per Tony’s recollection. He was buried at the Anderson’s Pet Valhalla in Franksville, moons ago. At the time, of his death, there were no funds for a headstone.

Since Jolan’s recent recognition, K9 Ofc. Steve Beal of RPD, is working to assit Tony in acquiring a headstone for Racine’s first K9 officer.

“He loved being a canine officer. It’s set them in a special group,” said Tony about his dad and Jolan.

View a clip below from the policeman’s ball taken by Ofc. Schiro’s granddaughter on the night of the event.

