RACINE COUNTY — A 25-year-old man is facing almost eight years in prison for allegedly posting sexually explicit videos online without the subject’s consent and drug possession.

Quincy Bevers, of Oak Creek, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 1, by the Racine County District Attorney‘s office with one felony count each of possession of fentanyl and marijuana possession as well as one misdemeanor count of posting sexually explicit content online without consent. If convicted, he faces seven years, nine months in prison and/or up to $30,000 in fines.

Because Bevers has previous felony convictions within the last five years, he could receive an additional 10 years in prison; four years for each felony count and two years for the misdemeanor.

Sexually explicit videos posted without permission

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called Racine police on Oct. 30 to report Bevers posted video of her engaged in sex acts with him and another person on two separate occasions. She said she didn’t know she was being recorded during either encounter and never gave permission to be recorded.

The woman said she also did not consent to Bevers posting the videos online, the complaint continues. While the sexually explicit videos had been removed, the woman had screenshots to bolster her claim against Bevers who is also the father of her unborn child.

Officers caught up with Bevers at a local barber shop where he was receiving a haircut, and he claimed another woman with whom he has a relationship posted the sexually explicit videos. According to the criminal complaint, when Bevers stood up to be taken into custody, he left behind a bag filled with 5.2 grams of marijuana that also tested positive for fentanyl.

Bevers was assigned a $100 cash bond and ordered not to possess or consume any controlled substances. He will next be in court Nov. 9 for his preliminary hearing.