Obituary for Star Lynn Rondeau

January 31, 1948 – October 13, 2023

Star Lynn Rondeau, beloved wife, partner, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Oct. 13, 2023, at the age of 75. She was born to the late Harvey and Martha (née Chukan) Wiemelt on Jan. 31, 1948.

Star grew up in Kenosha, attended Victory Grade School, Lance Middle School, and both Bradford and Tremper High School where she graduated with the class of 1967.

After high school, she took a job at Tops where she met Raymond H. Rondeau. They married on Feb. 8, 1969, and had five children, Shane, Gary, Joel, Starlet and Brett, before Raymond’s passing in 1995.

Star raised her children to love reading, art, math, science and music. She often took her children to museums in Chicago, concerts at the Bandshell, and trips to caves in Wisconsin and Kentucky.

She supported her children’s musical endeavors and was recognized by the Kenosha Band Boosters for her exceptional efforts. Star put her children in summer music programs, as well as College For Kids at UW-Parkside, where she enjoyed watching them march in field shows and learn in a variety of summer classes.

Star also encouraged her children to create their own recipes, including a not-so-delectable dish created after her children read the book “How to Eat Fried Worms.” Nevertheless, she allowed her children the opportunity to be creative in the kitchen, while politely declining a taste of the dish they made. Star always put her children first, which they knew and adored.

Star delighted in being a mother and grandmother. She was regularly found in the kitchen teaching her children and grandchildren special recipes from her family as well as her husband’s family. She took joy in creating elaborate meals at the holidays, and loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

One of her favorite recipes to teach her grandchildren was plum dumplings, and she made enormous batches each fall when the plums were ripe and ready to be turned into her delectable concoction. Never could it be said that a person left her home without a full belly and a happy heart.

When not doting on her children, Star could often be heard singing Elvis songs, or seen in her garden growing vegetables and herbs, and also repurposing furniture. She was also known to sew outfits for her children when they were younger, including some last minute costumes for school plays that her children may have forgotten to mention until the night before.

Star is survived by her partner, Ed Jelinek; children, Shane (Carly) Rondeau, Gary (Jane) Rondeau, Joel (Lisa) Rondeau, Starlet (Aaron) Malczewski, and Brett (Kelley) Rondeau; 15 grandchildren, Holly Perkins, Sierra (Drew) Hoekenga, Sam (Jasmine) Rondeau, Jolie Larson, Lilie Larson, Sophie Rondeau, Jonah Rondeau, Lauren Rondeau, Madeline Rondeau, Seth Brooks, Ethan Brooks, Emma Malczewski, Caleb Rondeau, Addison Rondeau, and Reid Rondeau.

She is further survived by two great-grandchildren, Aella Perkins and Ren Perkins; three sisters, Dawn Snell, Twyla (Richard) Phillips, and Morna Wiemelt; the family of her partner, Ed; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Services

In accordance of Star’s final wishes, her services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kenosha County ADRC may be sent in her honor.

