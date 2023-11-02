Obituary for William John Manka

July 5, 1942 – October 22, 2023

Dearly loved William John Manka, 81, was called home, passing away peacefully Oct. 22, 2023, at St Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. Bill most recently resided in Wind Lake, Wis.

Bill was born in South Milwaukee, Wis., on July 5, 1942. He grew up in Cudahy, South Milwaukee, Franklin and eventually found himself living on Tichigan Lake in Waterford, and lastly in Wind Lake.

Bill retired from Menasha Corporation as Safety and Environmental Manager. He also had the role of fire chief for Tichigan Volunteers. Bill was active in many organizations such as the Marines, American Legion, Ducks Unlimited and too many more to mention.

Bill met Bonnie in 1995 and found that they likely crossed paths numerous times prior to meeting after they shared stories from their past. In January 2000, Bill and Bonnie tied the knot twice: once with family and friends on Jan. 15, 2000, in Burlington, and then in paradise on the island of St. Lucia a few days later.

Bill was a Marine veteran, who served in Vietnam. He had a love for being outdoors, especially sitting in the woods on a hunt or on a boat fishing. Bill even had eagle eyes when it came to spotting deer, turkeys or other animals in fields while driving.

Bill was a genuine and lovable gentleman; everyone that knew him well would find themselves loving the time they got to spend with him. Bill was a family man and always loved spending time with his family. He was generally the first to welcome anyone new to family gatherings with open arms. He was gifted with an enjoyable wit that was infectious.

Bill never slowed down, always keeping himself moving by doing the things he loved. This included tending to his beautiful garden, lovingly taking care of his bees, making his own home-made wine and beer, working on many diamond art projects, among other things. As for his bees, if it were possible, Bill would have probably given his bees names.

Bill leaves behind his wife, Bonnie; children, Chris (Barb) Manka, Paul Manka, Sr; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; Bonnie’s family: Rene’e (Tim) Marek, Brian (Marie) Jankowski, and Keith (Denise) Jankowski; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; as well other family and friends; siblings, Arlene Rosciszewski, James Manka, Paulette (Neal) Bucholtz, and Ronald (Patsy) Manka.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William F. and Martha (née Kolinski) Manka; siblings, Thomas Manka, Arlette Manka, Sandra (Manka) Fiedler, Paul Manka, and Linda Manka; and grandson, Colton Rodaks.

Services

Services will be held at 4 p.m., with visitation from 2 to 3:50 p.m., on Nov. 5 at Integrity Celebration Center. Bill will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Obituary and photo of William John Manka courtesy of Integrity Funeral Services.