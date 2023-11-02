BRIGHTON — A 27-year-old woman was seriously injured here Thursday morning when the SUV she was driving was struck in the rear by a U-Haul truck.
The driver, whom authorities have not identified, was stabilized at the scene and transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital with “serious traumatic injuries,” according to a news release. Meanwhile, the driver of the U-Haul could not be located after an extensive search of the area and is believed to have fled the scene of the crash.
The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the 22000 block of Highway 142 (Burlington Road) in Brighton in Western Kenosha County.
First responders from Kansasville Fire & Rescue found that the SUV and the truck, which had been towing a camping trailer, were extensively damaged.
Crash under investigation
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KCSD) is leading the investigation.
Other agencies assisting at the crash scene were from Salem Lakes, Union Grove and Paris. Officers from Bristol assisted with the helicopter landing zone safety.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the KCSD at 262-605-5100.
