Obituary for Brenda J. Szlagowski

August 31, 1961 – October 17, 2023

Brenda J. Szlagowski, 62, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Oct. 17, 2023.

Brenda J. Szlagowski

Brenda was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 31, 1961, to the late Leo and Dorothy (née Jacobsen) Schuetta. Upon graduation from Washington Park High School in 1979, she went on to earn her degree from Gateway Technical College. Shortly after, Brenda began working at Benjamin Air Rifle. Through her career, she has worked at AIPC, CSM and was currently with Butter Buds for the past 13 years.

On May 16, 1981, Brenda was united in marriage with Ray Szlagowski.

Brenda was a member of the Racine Elk’s Band and she marched with the 76 Drum & Bugle Corps, where she met a lot of lifelong friends. The most important part of Brenda’s life was her family, especially her grandchildren, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Surviving are her devoted husband of 42 years, Ray; her daughter and best friend, Jennifer (Matt) Longhurst, of Cudahy; grandchildren, Evan and Meaghanne; brother, Brian Schuetta; many other relatives, including nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and very close friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Dorothy; and by many other relatives and friends.

Services

Services celebrating Brenda’s life will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m., on Nov. 4 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow.

Obituary and photo of Brenda J. Szlagowski courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.