Obituary for Geri A. Rannow

May 26, 1932 – October 18, 2023

Geri A. Rannow, 91, passed away at her residence on Oct. 18, 2023.

She was born in Kenosha on May 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Floyd and Alice (née Cornwell) Sargent. She graduated from Washington Park High School.

On Feb. 23, 1952, she married Kenneth Rannow. He preceded her in death in 1986.

Geri worked at Multi Products for 30 years before her retirement. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and enjoyed coaching in youth leagues. She also enjoyed gardening and cheering for the Cubs and Bears. However, she was happiest raising her six boys and supporting them in all their activities.

Geri is survived by her sons, Mike (Beverley) Rannow, Jeff (Carol) Rannow, Ken Rannow, Kevin (Carol) Rannow and Steve Rannow; grandchildren, Chris, Matt, Rebecca, Peter, Alex, Eric, and Stephanie; sister and brothers, Arlene Nelson, Bruce (Sue) Sargent and Dennis (Nancy) Sargent; as well as dear nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Peter Rannow; daughter-in-law, Pam Trevino; brothers and sister, Charles Sargent, Randall (Betty) Sargent, Shirley (Don) Kerkman, Dale (Joan) Sargent, Kerry Sargent; and brother-in-law, Tim Nelson.

Services

A private family service will take place and she will be interred at Graceland Cemetery with her husband Kenneth, and her son, Peter.

Memorials have been suggested to one’s favorite charity.

Obituary and photo of Geri A. Rannow courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.