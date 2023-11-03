Obituary for Jack Joseph Sheppard Jr.

January 23, 1950 – October 24, 2023

Jack Joseph Sheppard Jr. passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine on October 24, 2023, at the age of 73. Jack was born in Racine on Jan. 23, 1950, the son of the late Jack Sheppard Sr. and Jean LaVonne Ellis.

He was united in marriage to Cheryl Sheppard in Racine. After graduating from high school, Jack enlisted in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant after four years of service.

Following his military service, Jack attended and graduated from Gateway Technical College. He was employed as a machinist at J.I. Case and Twin Disc. Jack was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed working on vintage cars.

Jack is survived by his children, Steven (Melissa) Sheppard and David (Marikay) Sheppard; grandchildren, Autumn (John) Sobieski, Steven Sheppard Jr, Nicolas Reyes, Liliana Reyes, Jessica (Jermaine) Sorenson, and Anthony Rognsvoog; great-grandchildren, Noah Sobieski, one on the way, Jordan and Jada Sorenson; brothers, Richard Sheppard, James (Debbie) Sheppard, John (Lynn) Vassh, Randolph (Vicki) Vassh, Roy (Joanne) Sheppard; sister, Constance (James) Riffer; and stepbrother, Glenn Karcher.

He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Also not to be forgotten are his best friend, Robert Petri, and his beloved dog, Zoe.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Sheppard; stepson, Michael; sisters, Diane and Brenda Sheppard; and sister-in-law, Jan Sheppard.

Services

Jack’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of service.

Following services, Jack will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

Obituary and photo of Jack Joseph Sheppard Jr. courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.