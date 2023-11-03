MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants to fill the upcoming judge vacancy within the Kenosha County Circuit Court – Branch 3.
The announcement came today, Nov. 3. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s retirement, effective Nov. 27, 2023.
The new judge appointed will complete a term that will end July 31, 2024.
Apply to be a judge in Kenosha County
Applicants interested should apply and submit their information by 5 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2023.
To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GOVJudicialAppointments@wisconsin.gov.
The application can be found on the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website.
Applicants with questions about the judicial selection process may contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.
