RACINE — A 31-year-old Racine man is facing almost three years in prison after allegedly driving under the influence with a blood alcohol limit nearly double the legal limit and attempting to use a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes.

Mauro Lopez was charged Tuesday, Oct. 31, by the Racine County District Attorney‘s office in two separate cases. In one case, he is charged with a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated – second offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration. He is also charged with attempting to use a stolen credit card, as well as two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces almost three years in prison and/or up to $27,200 in fines.

The criminal complaint: Blood alcohol level prompts amended OWI complaint

Lopez was originally charged with drunk driving in March 2023 after he was pulled over shortly after midnight on Feb. 8, 2023. According to the criminal complaint, officers observed Lopez speeding on Kinzie Avenue heading west toward Green Bay Road.

Police administered field sobriety tests, which Lopez failed, and transported him to the hospital for an evidentiary blood draw, the complaint reads. The results indicated a blood alcohol content of .138, almost double the legal limit, which prompted prosecutors to amend the complaint against Lopez to include the charge of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Charges were originally filed on March 1, 2023, and a $500 warrant was issued for Lopez’s arrest when he failed to attend his initial appearance.

Accused of using stolen debit card

Lopez is also accused of attempting to use a stolen debit card to buy cigarettes at a local gas station. According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 26, 2023, a woman reported to police that someone broke into her car and stole several items, including her debit card.

Later that same day, someone tried to use the debit card at the BP gas station on Washington Avenue to buy three packs of cigarettes. An anonymous tip led to Lopez’s arrest, the complaint reads. When he was questioned, Lopez admitted to using the card but said he found the wallet and didn’t steal it.

Lopez was assigned $250 and $100 cash bonds, respectively, and ordered not to possess or consume any alcohol. He will next be in court for both cases on Feb. 6, 2024.