Obituary for Marie C. Andersen

April 1, 1938 – October 12, 2023

Marie C. Andersen, 85, passed away at Villa at Lincoln Park on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Marie C. Andersen

Marie was born in Racine on April 1, 1938, to Kenneth C. and Bertha (née Ruppel) Kilman and was a lifelong Racine resident.

Marie was a 1956 graduate of Racine Lutheran High School. She married Irving Udell on Dec. 12, 1985, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1987. Marie married James Andersen in Racine on Dec. 5, 1989, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 11, 1997.

Marie was an avid Cubs and Packers fan and was active in the Old Timers Club. She was employed by the Sausage Kitchen for over 12 years, last working for Nelson’s Variety.

Marie is survived by her children, Kim Fandry, David Willis and Randy Willis; grandchildren, Kristin Cook, Stephen Dailey, Tony Dailey, James Gryboski and Candice White; great-grandchildren, Nishaya, Sebastian, Samora and Heleyna; brothers, Lloyd (Eilene Heinse) Kilman and Tom Kilman; sisters, Barb (Dave) Thompson, Lois (Dale) Piontek and Sue Edwards; lifelong friend, April Minniear; other family and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Willis; daughter, Karen Gaertner; grandson, Talan White; mother, Bertha Chadwick; fathers, Kenneth Kilman and James Chadwick; brother, Kenneth Kilman; and father of her children, Harold Willis.

Services

A service for Marie will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 4 at West Lawn Memorial Park. Interment will follow.

Memorials to Racine Lutheran High School have been suggested.

Obituary and photo of Marie C. Andersen courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.