RACINE COUNTY — NAMI Racine County is on a mission to support those in the local area through various support groups.

NAMI Racine County is located at 4701 Washington Ave., Ste 255 in Racine.

The support groups offered through their nonprofit are offered at their location unless otherwise noted.

The following support groups are offered at no cost. Groups are confidential and registration is not required.

Changes or cancellations will be posted online, per NAMI Racine County.

NAMI Racine County Support Groups

Group: Family C.A.R.E.S.

Who: For people who love someone with a mental health condition

Dates: Nov. 22 (rescheduled due to Thanksgiving, typically on the fourth Thursday)

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Offered: Virtual and In-person

Group: Veteran Support Group

Who: For veterans living with a mental health condition

Dates: Nov. 14 and 28 (second and fourth Tuesdays)

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Location change: Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St.

Group: Sexual Abuse/Assault Survivor Support Group

Who: For SA/A survivors living with a mental health condition

Dates: Nov. 10 and 24 (second and fourth Fridays)

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Location change: Calvary Chapel Racine, 9410 Durand Ave.

Group: NAMI Peer Support Group

Who: For individuals living with symptoms of a mental health condition

Dates: Nov. 6 (first Monday of the month)

Time: Noon to 1 p.m.

Location: Virtual (https://tinyurl.com/namiracinepeersupportgroup)

Group: Survivors of Suicide

Who: For people who have lost a loved one to suicide

Dates: Nov. 8 (second Wednesday of the month)

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Offered: In-person

If offered, contact ckadolph@namiracine.org to receive a Zoom link to attend.

More information about their services can be found online.