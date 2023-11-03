The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

November 4 – 11

Library news

Check Your Vitals at the Library on Nov. 13

On the second Monday of every month, Aurora Health Care offers free health screenings at the Racine Public Library. These sessions are a great chance to check your blood pressure and other vitals, learn something new about how to take care of yourself, and grab a few health-themed goodies. Health pop-ups like this are just one part of the web of health and social services we offer at the Racine Public Library, which also includes child development activities, citizenship workshops, and reading tutoring.

All Ages

NaNoWriMo: National Novel Writing Month

Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 30 | All Day | Wherever You Are

NaNoWriMo is a fun, empowering approach to creative writing. The challenge: draft an entire novel (or other writing-based project) in just one month. For 30 wild, exciting, surprising days, you get to lock away your inner editor, let your imagination take over, and just create! To track your progress with the Racine Public Library’s other writers, ask for Carrie at the youth services desk.

No registration is required.

Drop-In Movies

Wednesday, Nov. 8 | 5 – 7 p.m. | Every other Wednesday through Dec. 20 | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Catch a movie on your next visit to the library! Our staff’s favorite films from a variety of age ranges and genres will be playing for your enjoyment. The film’s title and rating will be posted outside the community room while it’s bei

Kids

Smart Start to Life: A Family Program

Saturday, Nov. 4 | 10:30 a.m. – Noon | Youth Services – 1st Floor | Kids 3-6 Years

Parents and kids, join us for fun, engaging and hands-on learning activities to develop important skills for life success, including building healthy relationships with others and managing emotions. Participants will receive a reward upon completion of all the learning stations. Snacks will be provided along with a calming kit and helpful resources to take home. This event is brought to you by the Kindergarten Readiness 4K Book Project Committee and the Racine Public Library.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Saturday, Nov. 4 | Noon – 1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, Nov. 6 | 10 – 10:20 a.m. | Every Monday through Nov. 13 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 months

Introduce your child to the Racine Public Library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

*Canceled* Origami Day

Origami Day, which was originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 6, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m, has been canceled.

Ruff Readers

Monday, Nov. 6 through Thursday, Nov. 9 | 4 – 5 p.m. | Every Monday through Thursday (except Thanksgiving week) through Thursday, Dec. 7 | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Grades K-5

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog at the Racine Public Library while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9217 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, Nov. 7 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Nov. 14 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, Nov. 8 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Nov. 15 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories at the Racine Public Library. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact.

No registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, Nov. 9 | 10 – 10:30 a.m. | Every Thursday, Sept. 7 through Nov. 16 | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week at the Racine Public Library. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 1 – 3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Fortnite Tournament

Monday, Nov. 6 | 5:30 – 8 p.m. | Community Room -–Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Showcase your skills for the ultimate Fortnite showdown! Compete in an action-packed tournament to claim victory as the champion of the virtual battleground.

Registration is required.

The Great Turkey Launch

Tuesday, Nov. 7 | 5 – 6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

What does it take to construct the perfect turkey catapult? We’ll judge your plastic-turkey-launching skills based on distance, accuracy and hilarity.

No registration is required.

Tween Crafts with K

Thursday, Nov. 9 | 4:30 – 6 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Tweens Ages 9-12

Create some crazy-cool crafts with our artsy PSA, Keyontai. Our season of creativity includes designing your Cup of Kindness on Nov. 9, expressing yourself with yarn painting on Dec 14, and creating personalized stencil bags on Dec. 21.

Registration is required.

Switch Saturday

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 12:30 – 3 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for open playtime on TeenScene’s Nintendo Switch. Compete or cooperate with other attendees on whatever games interest you, and join in the occasional tournament.

No registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, Nov. 6 | 1-3 p.m. | Every Monday | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Computer Basics: Windows 11

Tuesday, Nov. 7 | 6 – 7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Learn how to use the Windows 11 operating system. No equipment required — just stop in, and we’ll use the library’s computers to show you the ropes.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, Nov. 8 | Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | Every Wednesday | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at 414-236-0415 or Paola Barragan at 262-346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years of residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Senior Dominoes

Thursday, Nov. 9 | 10 a.m. – Noon | Second Thursday of the month through December | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Come play a few sessions of dominoes with us! Beginners are welcome. We’ll set up everything you need to play, so all you need to bring is yourself.

No registration is required.

STEAM Workshops: Robotics Lab

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 1 – 2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

