The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, Nov. 2.

This week’s segment was brought to viewers by Ryan Jenkins and Susan Kim along with reporter Emma Widmar from the Racine County Eye.

This week, the Racine Roundup discussed a new cafe in town, the honoring of Racine’s K9 officers and their handlers, and the We Energies Cookie Book’s theme of honoring first responders in Wisconsin.

Business Spotlight: Blueberry Hilltop Cafe Widmar announced the opening of Blueberry Hilltop Cafe on the Racine Roundup this week. This new spot is owned by Lisa and Juan Mendez. The pair formerly owned a restaurant in Racine, took a break from the restaurant business, and now are back. This spot has various breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Business Spotlight: Blueberry Hilltop Cafe Read this article

Ofc. Schiro and K9 Jolan At the Racine Policeman’s Ball in October, Ofc. Schiro and the late K9, Jolan (pronounced: Yo-lahn), were honored for their dedication to the Racine Police Department. Emma shared the heartwarming story of how the pair paved the way for the future of the K9 Unit, including personal details about how this team contributed to Racine’s success. Officer Schiro and Jolan pave the way for K9 officers in Racine Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Watch the Racine Roundup Click the button below to watch this week’s installment of the Racine Roundup. Nov. 2

Miss a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

Support local business

Local businesses and nonprofits make up the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.