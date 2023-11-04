Obituary for George J. Fiore

July 2, 1935 – October 22, 2023

George J. Fiore, 88, passed away at North Point Senior Living in Somers on Oct. 22, 2023.

A lifelong resident of Racine, he was born on July 2, 1935, the son of the late Sam and Maria (née Marrone) Fiore. He married Diana Bentson at Holy Name Catholic Church (St. Richard of Chichester Parish) on Aug. 22, 1959. He and Diana would remain lifelong members of the church.

George owned and operated Monument Square Barber Shop. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers. He helped raise five sons and loved being in the company of his entire family, especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his loving wife Diana, he is survived by his sons, David (Carol) Fiore, Thomas (Leslie) Fiore, Daniel (Jodi) Fiore, Jon (Angie) Fiore, and Paul Fiore; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank (Ginny) Fiore and Joseph (Dorothy) Fiore.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet for visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

His Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 at St. Richard of Chichester Parish, 1509 Grand Ave., with Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. There will also be a visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. His interment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum in Caledonia.

Memorials may be directed to the family, which will be given to the National Kidney Foundation.

The Fiore family extends a heartfelt thank you to Promedica Hospice and the entire staff at North Point Senior Living for the loving and professional attention George received while under their care.

Obituary and photo of George J. Fiore courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.