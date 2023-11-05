RACINE, WI — Quick action by local firefighters and a vigilant boater prevented what could have escalated into a significant marine disaster early Sunday morning following a yacht fire at Racine Riverside Marina.

The Racine Fire Department responded to a reported sailboat fire at 949 Erie St. at 6:19 a.m. A sophisticated 2022 Dufour 470 Yacht, measuring 47 feet in length, was found with its cockpit engulfed in flames. The response team, comprising a ladder truck, rescue squad, two fire engines, a battalion chief, and a fire investigator, arrived within four minutes of the call.

Captain Craig Ford of the Racine Fire Department reported that the blaze, primarily contained to the cockpit upon arrival, had spread below deck.

“Firefighters had to force entry to the below-deck area to extinguish the active fire in the aft port-side berth,” according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters rushed to put out yacht fire

Efforts to control the fire resulted in it being extinguished approximately 15 minutes into the incident. However, extensive cooling of hot spots and smoke ventilation from the cabin continued for about an hour afterward.

The fire, which caused intense heat and smoke damage, resulted in an estimated $820,000 in damages to the yacht and its contents. Despite the high financial cost, no injuries were reported, and no other boats or dock structures suffered damage.

Fire contained quickly

An adjacent boater, Jon Brouilette, was credited with discovering the fire and taking initial firefighting steps. Brouilette, who spent the night on his sailboat, noticed the flames on the yacht and swiftly acted.

“He called 911 and applied handheld fire extinguishers to the fire in the cockpit area before he disconnected shore power electric lines to the vessel,” Ford commended. “His actions kept this fire from growing and involving the numerous nearby vessels in the water and those stored on-shore.”

Cause of the fire unknown

The Fire Department and Racine County Sheriff’s Office have jointly conducted a preliminary investigation, suggesting the fire originated below deck in the aft port berth. Although foul play is not suspected, the exact cause remains under further investigation.