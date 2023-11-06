Broncos revel in 1st WIAA boys soccer state title

The Union Grove Broncos boys soccer team entered the postseason already with a historical notch on its record when it tied Elkhorn for its first-ever Southern Lakes Conference title.

Senior captain Owen Zikowski and the team celebrate for the 1st time with the WIAA D2 State Champion trophy. – Credit: Union Grove Athletics

That proved to be just the appetizer.

Union Grove followed that feat with one of epic proportions when the Broncos swept through the field at last weekend’s WIAA Division 2 State Tournament to bring home the program’s first ever championship.

The Broncos, who finished at 20-4-1, defeated DeForest, 2-0, in the semifinal Friday at Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, followed by a 1-0 shutout of West De Pere to bring home the title.

It’s predictably been a whirlwind ride the last few days, Union Grove head coach Sean Jung said in an email Monday morning.

“It’s surreal,” he said. “I felt numb for most of Saturday, and now it’s starting to set in, and I’m still on ‘Cloud 9.’ I can’t believe how many people, families, former players, etc., who have reached out and followed us, and it’s been overwhelming.”

Jung, who has been the head coach the past 12 years, also reflected a bit on the journey that just ended.

“It’s (also) bittersweet,” he said. “Our mantra was to fight for another day to be together, fight for another team dinner, another training, another bus ride, another match, and now it’s over. It ended in the best possible way, but it’s over, and that group will never play together again, so there’s certainly an emotional side to it.”

The Varsity pre-game prayer circle – just prior to every game’s kick-off. – Credit: Union Grove Athletics

In the finale on Saturday, Union Grove scored the game’s only goal at the 28 minute, 18 second mark on a goal by senior captain Owen Zikowski off an assist by sophomore Ethan Barsch.

Jung, who also coaches the Union Grove girls team in the spring, said his team controlled most of the first half, but couldn’t find paydirt until Zikowski and Barsch connected in what proved to be the state-winning goal. Barsch got to the ball about 35 yards from the goal and quickly found Zikowski.

Coach Jung hands the 2023 WIAA D2 State Champion trophy to his senior captain, Owen Zikowski. – Credit: Union Grove Athletics

“In that moment, the timing was perfect,” Jung said.

The game-winning goal for Zikowski seemed only fitting, as he ends his career as a two-year captain, two-time first-team All-SLC and first-team All-Racine County selection – and he’ll be on the All-State ballot later this month.

Zikowski also is the team’s Most Valuable Player.

“He’s all heart, played on one healthy leg for the last month of the season, yet scored a goal in every single playoff match for us, including the state final game-winner,” Jung said. “I love him like a son, and his father, Brian, is my assistant coach who I see as a brother. The Zikowski family has been incredible.”

Broncos defense shines brightly

With two shutouts on the state’s biggest stage, the Broncos’ defense and goalie Finn Jacobs – just a freshman – shined when the lights were brightest.

“The moment never got to (Jacobs),” Jung said. “He played calm and composed the entire time, such savvy for such a young kid. He was confident and commanded his penalty area. He must have snagged seven or eight aerial balls late in the title match Saturday. Just an incredible kid who has improved every single day he’s stepped on the field.”

Several players joined the defensive party to go with Jacobs, Jung said, including junior center-back Jackson Zimmerman and sophomore outside-backer Dylan Fox and junior Ryan Lee.

“Defensively, we’ve been somewhat inconsistent at times this year due to our youth,” Jung said. “With no seniors in our backline, sometimes that will happen, but I have to credit Jackson Zimmerman for overcoming tremendous adversity this year, along with a bad knee. He’s come along to be such a leader for us.

“(Fox and Lee) have only gotten better with every match. Great tacklers, great composure, and both of them can join the attack and serve balls from deep. Dylan had a massive assist in the sectionals versus Elkhorn, and Ryan had the state-clinching goal in the final two minutes versus Greendale. Unreal.”

WIAA D2 Regional Champion team picture – Credit: Union Grove Athletics

WIAA D2 State Champion team picture – Credit: Union Grove Athletics

WIAA D2 Sectional Champion team picture – Credit: Union Grove Athletics

The long journey

As is the case with any season, there were some hurdles for the Broncos to overcome along the way.

Jung pointed directly to a trip to Iowa for the Bettendorf Tournament in late September that ended in a 1-1-1 overall record, but more importantly, the loss of key players to injury that forced Union Grove to quickly adjust.

“Playing very short-handed over the coming weeks as a result, the boys came together and persisted, showed their true character and found ways to win while missing some of our key guys,” Jung said. “Our 2-1 win over Badger, we played without four starters and our two leading scorers (Zikowski and Niall Hagen), and yet we found a way.

“From that point on, we were unbreakable, we knew nothing would deter us, that we could overcome all things.”

Zikowski and Kadyn Barsch were the team’s only two seniors, and they were joined on the varsity roster by juniors Lee, Zimmerman (captain), Cole Wicklund, Tyler Hagen (captain), Jaxson Kosterman, Ashton Ryshkus and Kenny Paulick; sophomores Fox, Peyton Hoard, Owen Sheahan, Cade Dobrinska, Cristian Gutierrez and Gabe Ignasiak; and freshmen Jacobs, Frank Zimmerman, Urijah Rosa and Austin Polzin.

Jung also offered a huge thank you to many for their support all season.

“Since I took over, I’ve preached family,” he said. “I genuinely care about these kids like they’re my own, and well beyond winning, I want them to be good people, I want them to learn the value of investing in each other, being selfless and committing to a common goal.

WIAA D2 State Championship game UGHS supporters section. – Credit: Union Grove Athletics

“I still communicate with so many former players, both girls and boys, (and) many have come back and coached with me or still do. The support has been overwhelming. So many people have reached out. I wish I could respond to everyone. It’s just been crazy. We appreciate it, truly. It’s meant everything to us.”