RACINE — All charges against a man arrested in connection to a possible retaliatory shooting, which may have been a case of mistaken identity, have been dismissed for lack of evidence.

All charges were dropped against Jamauel Ford in the attempted homicide of a teen due to lack of evidence. – Credit: Racine County Jail

Jamauel Ford, 24, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment in the shooting of a 16-year-old teen on March 20, 2022.

Antoinette Rich, assistant district attorney, dismissed the charges Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Attorney Brian Dimmer, who represented the defendant, told the Racine County Eye there was simply no proof linking his client to the shooting.

Dimmer said dismissing the case was “the right way to resolve a case where there isn’t any evidence.”

No evidence linking Ford to the shooting

The charges stem from the shooting of a 16-year-old teen on Albert Street, which was captured on surveillance video. The footage showed two men getting out of a car and firing at the teen while a six-year-old he was with ran away.

One of the men approaches the teen lying on the ground and shoots him at point-blank range. Investigators would later characterize the attack on the teen as an “execution-style shooting.”

Both men then get back in the car and flee the area.

Investigators theorize the 16-year-old was mistaken for a rival gang member by the shooters. They believe the teen was shot in retaliation for the shooting death of Eugene Henderson, 14, who was killed seven days before.

However, the 16-year-old victim was not involved in the shooting death of Henderson nor was he known to be gang-affiliated, according to the criminal complaint.

Xavier Jackson, 20, is pictured here on Sept. 7 when his case was continued. Jackson was back in court on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and entered a plea of not guilty. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

Another suspect in the retaliatory shooting, Xavier D. Jackson, 20, was arrested on March 26, 2022. Ford was in the vehicle when Jackson was arrested. Investigators also recovered two firearms used in the shooting.

Dimmer said the fact Ford was in the car with Jackson six days after the shooting was insufficient evidence of his involvement in the crime.

Ford could not have been either of the two men seen in the surveillance video, Dimmer continued, because he walks with a distinctive limp due to a previous injury. Neither of the two men seen in the video walked with a limp.

While investigators theorize there might have been a third shooter still in the vehicle, Dimmer noted there was simply no concrete evidence of a third shooter in the car.

Waiting for nearly a year

The case went on as long as it did – in part – because Ford did not have an attorney for almost a year due to the shortage of defense attorneys willing to take case assignments for the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office or the court.

Ford successfully argued to have the case dismissed in July because there had been no preliminary hearing in the case after a year and he still did not have an attorney.

The defendant withdrew his request for dismissal a few moments later when he learned the state was just going to refile the case and everything would start all over again.

Ford went almost a year – from Sept. 2022 to Aug. 29, 2023 – without an attorney.

“This case was just waiting for someone to take a real look at it,” Dimmer said.

Lack of attorney leads to dismissal of charges

This was not the only case Ford had in circuit court. In July 2022, he was also charged with attempted robbery with use of force, as party to a crime, in a separate incident.

Judge Robert Repischak dismissed that case on May 23, 2023, because 306 days passed after it was filed, the defendant still did not have an attorney, there had been no preliminary hearing nor was one scheduled.

Dirk Jensen, assistant district attorney, told the court the state intended to refile that case, which has not been done as of Nov. 3.

In a third case, in which Ford was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and resisting/obstructing an officer, the defendant does have legal counsel and a jury trial was scheduled for Feb. 2, 2024.

Issues with the system

One of the primary difficulties in Ford’s cases is that he qualified for services from the Wisconsin Public Defender’s Office, but they could not take the case due to a conflict.

There might be a conflict for any number of reasons. For example, they might already represent someone else involved in the case, such as the co-defendant.

When that happens, the case must be appointed to an attorney in private practice. However, attorneys in private practice are sometimes reluctant to take cases from the public defender’s office because they will not be paid until the case is complete.

A complex case – such as attempted homicide or homicide – will take many hours to prepare but the attorney may not be paid for that work for a year or more.

Justice advocates argue this system of payment could lead attorneys to rush for a plea deal, which does a disservice to the defendants.

The situation in Racine County is not expected to get better as two attorneys in private practice retired within the last year and the Patton Law Office unexpectedly closed in October, leaving many clients without representation.

The lack of attorneys willing to work in the courts is not restricted to the defense side.

District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in October her office has two openings she has struggled to fill with experienced attorneys; though, there was some interest from those who expected to graduate with their law degrees next year.

Cases in court

Crishawn Clemons is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Eugene Henderson. – Credit: Racine County Jail

Jackson pleaded not guilty on Oct. 4, 2022, to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and three counts of felony bail jumping. No jury trial has been set in that case.

The investigation into the identity of the second shooter is ongoing.

Crishawn Clemons, 29, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 4, 2023, to first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Eugene Henderson. No jury trial has been scheduled.