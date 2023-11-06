RACINE — The Like Father, Like Son Ball will be held at the Bray Center Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St., from 2 – 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.

One of the factors that can help keep youth out of trouble is having an adult who can guide them on the right path forward.

Derrick Seay Sr. is a mentor for troubled youth and knows the importance of that bond, so he decided to organize an event to support the bond between fathers and sons with activities they can do together while creating memories.

What to expect at the Like Father, Like Son Ball

At the Like Father, Like Son Ball, there will be games and activities for fathers and sons to participate in together, a concession stand, as well as a DJ that will allow everyone to see who has the best moves – the fathers or their sons.

Seay also has a larger goal of strengthening the community of fathers, so they can get to know one another better and offer support.

He explained the event is for everyone setting an example and bonding with a youth in their lives.

In today’s world, many young men are without their biological fathers, he said, but they have “stand-up men” who are stepping in as father figures to show support for the youth who need it.

Stepdads, uncles, cousins, big brothers, family friends and many others are father figures, and Seay said he hopes they attend the event with the youth in their lives.

“Yes, we have some stand-up ‘mother-fathers’ who have played the biggest part of their own son’s lives,” Seay said. “You are invited.”

Taking the initiative

When Seay says life is harder when there is no one to show you the way forward, he is speaking from personal experience.

Seay did not have a relationship with this father. He was 13 years old when he started dealing drugs and running with the Vice Lords on the city’s north side in the early 1990s. He was 14 years old when he went to prison for the first time.

Derrick Seay, shown center

While in prison for the second time, he made the decision to take another path in life. Now, he mentors youth and uses his personal experience to help show young men a better way forward.

Seay is not waiting for someone to step forward with community-building events. He is taking the initiative because the youth cannot wait.

“We must learn to keep fighting for what we want in life and understand the moment we stop is the time we will get what we don’t want in life,” he said.