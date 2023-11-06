RACINE — With assessed property values edging toward historic levels, multiple large-scale construction projects underway, and a grant from the state, the city’s 2024 fiscal belt is not as tight as it has been in years past. Mayor Cory Mason presented the proposed 2024 city budget to the Racine Common Council on Thursday. The budget process will begin at 6 p.m. Monday (Nov. 6) with a Committee of the Whole meeting. In his budget address to the Racine Common Council, Mayor Cory Mason proposed a reduction of the mill rate to $12.85 per $1000 of assessed value. He pointed out that as mayor he has proposed six budgets and all six budgets included a reduction in the mill rate. When he took office, the mill rate was $16.93 per $1000 of assessed value.

Among the highlights of Mason’s presentation were:

Property assessments expected to be more than $4 billion.

$9.5 million investment from Governor Tony Evers for public safety, spread out over three years.

A proposed 4% wage increase for the non-union workforce.

A reorganization of existing staff to create an Office of Customer Service.

Grant funding to create an Office of Community Safety to work with non-profits and other municipalities on issues of public safety.

The 4% wage increase for city workers will be the most significant in several years. In 2020, city employees received a step increase only and no wage increase; in 2021, there was a 1% wage increase and no step increase; in 2022, city employees received both a 1% wage increase and a step increase; in 2023, there was a 2% wage increase in addition to a step increase.

The rate of inflation in 2021 was 7%, the rate of inflation in 2022 was 6.5%, and the rate of inflation in 2023 was 3.7%.

Public service reorganization

Mason said the decision to create the Office of Customer Service was a response to the public’s call for better service at City Hall.

Alderman Melissa Kaprelian gets familiar with the city budget. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

He explained the office would be created by reorganizing existing staff rather than hiring additional employees. The office will allow members of the public to visit one office when they need assistance.

Mason said when he interacts with the public, he hears two primary concerns from them. The first is the rise in gun crime. The second – in almost equal measure – is the need for the city to improve customer service.

“Many feel that they’re not being served as they deserve,” he said while adding the city has had twice as many calls for service in 2023 as they did in 2022.

The city intends to invest in customer service software developed specifically for municipal governments. The system will help the city respond to residents more quickly, identify problematic areas, ensure accountability, implement new and better processes and measure results.

Additionally, the office will have Spanish-speaking customer service representatives and classes in Spanish will be offered to the staff “to better serve our Spanish-speaking residents,” Mason added.

The mayor has also proposed the city establish an Office of Community Safety, which would be funded through ARPA funds allocated by Governor Evers and a $1.5 million grant from the Medical College of Wisconsin to address the increase in crime.

The office would employ two people and allow the city to expand their efforts to work more collaboratively with non-profits and other municipal governments.

Building the middle class

Only 25% of the city’s workforce actually lives in the city. The mayor’s goal is to improve that number by continuing to support the city-residents to city-workforce pipeline.

Public Safety costs more than the other five government functions combined. He touted the success of the Youth Employment Program, which placed young people 16-24 years old as interns in every city office. Approximately 12 still work for the city. He also promoted the police and fire cadet programs that encourage young people to consider a career in public safety.

He said while there was still some distance to go to build a diverse workforce and a strong middle class, he intended to continue to pursue that goal and to proceed with intentionality.

Mason said if the city increased the number of employees who live in the city from 25% to 50% – Racine would no longer lead the state in the number of its residents who were unemployed, he said. If the city could increase the number of city employees who live in the city to 75% – perhaps the number of employed would be at the state average.

Mason also promoted getting more residents certified in pre-apprentice programs, so they could benefit from the construction projects underway in the city. He stressed the importance of having “private contractors hire local people to share in the benefit of tax-funded projects” by improving the Racine Works program.

In some communities, he said, there is a requirement that 40% of work hours go to local people for publicly-funded projects.

Lead pipe removal

In the budget, Mason proposed an ordinance change that will require the city to remove lead pipes delivering drinking water within a certain time period. He explained the city would be eligible for $2-3 million in additional grant funding if the ordinance was adopted.

Alderman Henry Perez looks through the city budget. – Credit: Dee Hölzel

He noted roughly half the homes in Racine were built with lead pipes to deliver drinking water, and there is no safe level of lead in drinking water – especially for young children because it can affect brain development and have other negative health consequences.

“Since I became your mayor, we have removed more than 3,000 lead pipes,” Mason said. “That’s the good news. The challenge before us is we have 12,000 more homes to go.”

The budget includes language that would allow residents to get their water tested for lead at no cost to them.

Revenue sharing

Approximately 43% of the city’s general fund comes from state-shared revenue versus 38% from property taxes.

Evers crafted his proposed budget so local government would receive an increase in shared revenue by increasing the percentage of sales tax going to cities, which would have resulted in an additional $13 million for Racine. However, the Republican-controlled legislature killed that effort, and the city received only an increase of $5 million in shared revenue with a stipulation it had to be used for public safety.

“While I’m grateful for the increase, the first one in two decades, I am disappointed that change will not address our structural deficit moving forward,” Mason said.

He said the increase will cover the $4 million wage increase for police and fire, negotiated at the beginning of the year.

Mason announced he was able to collaborate with Evers to secure an additional $9.5 million over three years for public safety. The money will be used for staff, overtime, body-worn cameras, equipment and programs like Safe and Sound.