RACINE — The Racine Police and Fire Commission selected Alexander Ramirez to be the next chief of the Racine Police Department on a majority vote during a closed session Thursday. The appointment is effective immediately.

Ramirez first Latino Chief for RPD

Police Chief Alexander Ramirez

Chief Ramirez is the first Latino Chief for the Racine Police Department.

He initially interviewed for the position of chief of police in 2021 and was a finalist in the selection process. Maurice Robinson was ultimately selected while he was offered the number two position.

He was appointed interim chief after Robinson abruptly resigned in July.

Ramirez began his career in 1991 as a police officer with the Milwaukee Police Department. He rose through the ranks and was ultimately appointed Inspector of Police before leaving the MPD for the RPD.