RACINE — A man charged with murder took the deal offered by the Racine County DA’s Office as his trial was about to begin on Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Joshua D. Daniel Jr, 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Dontrell Bush, 17, at a house party on May 8, 2021.

The charge was amended from first-degree intentional homicide. The additional eight counts of recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon – because he fired a gun in a room full of people – will be dismissed but read into the record.

The Racine County DA’s Office reserved the right to argue for a substantial prison sentence. The defendant can be sentenced up to 60 years in prison for the charge.

As a result of the plea agreement, the jury was released. A sentencing hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2024.

Victim had big plans for the future

Bush was a junior at Horlick High School where he was a standout varsity player on the basketball court. He was also ambitious and intended to turn his skills on the court into an opportunity for the best college, according to family.

Bush was described as a person who loved music and hanging out with friends and family, and that is what he was doing when Joshua Daniel walked through the door.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniel told investigators he went to the party on Clairmont Street with three women, but he felt they were setting him up for something. He said he shot Bush because he was “smiling and looking at him.”

He felt he was about to be shot and alleged the victim appeared to be going for a gun, so he decided to shoot first, according to the complaint. Bush died at the scene.

Daniel would later tell investigators his response was typical in West Chicago, where he was from originally.

Witnesses say Daniel shot almost immediately

Three witnesses told investigators Daniel shot almost as soon as he walked in the door, according to the complaint. Witnesses also said Bush did not appear to have a gun and did not do anything threatening that they could see.

Daniel fled after the shooting. He attempted to get the young women he came with to give him a ride, but they refused, according to the complaint. When he was located, he had a .38-caliber pistol. Casings recovered at the Clairmont Street address were also .38 caliber.