Hunters in Wisconsin can make a difference through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) Deer Donation Program.

By donating a deer to the program, food pantries for the upcoming holiday season and residents in need throughout the state, receive support.

Deer Donation Program makes life-changing impact

The Deer Donation Program started in 2000. Since then, hunters have donated 98,000 deer, totaling over 3.9 million pounds of venison, to help Wisconsinites in need.

According to DHS, Wisconsin has a network of venison donation partners, including county land and water conservation departments, food pantries, charitable organizations, USDA – Wildlife Services and participating meat processors, who all help implement and administer the program.

“This is a great opportunity for hunters to showcase their sportsmanship and help individuals in their local communities facing food insecurity,” said DNR program administrator Grace Nugent. According to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, more than 900,000 Wisconsin residents received food assistance in 2022. “There is a big demand for venison provided through the Deer Donation Program, and we are hopeful hunters will continue to donate their deer and help those in need.”

5 steps to follow for the Deer Donation Program

Look for this sign to donate venison to local food banks. – Credit: Wisconsin DNR

Hunters interested in donating a Wisconsin-harvested deer to the DNR’s Deer Donation Program can do so by following should follow these steps:

Field dress the deer. Register the deer through GameReg. Please note the registration confirmation number and keep it on hand when dropping off the deer. Test the deer for CWD. A list of CWD sampling locations is available on the DNR’s Sampling For Chronic Wasting Disease webpage. Contact a participating processor Before dropping off the deer to make sure they have space to accept it. More processors may be added later in the season, so check back if you don’t see one currently in your area. Bring the deer to the processor. If donating a deer being tested for CWD, inform the processor and provide the CWD barcode number. The processor will not distribute the deer until the results are known.

Hunters and non-hunters may also support the Deer Donation Program through a monetary donation at any Wisconsin Hunting License sales location or online through their Go Wild account.

Visit Wisconsin’s Deer Donation Program webpage to learn more about the program.