Obituary for Donald R. Mainland

December 28, 1931 – November 2, 2023

Donald R. Mainland, 91, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Donald R. Mainland

Don was born on Dec. 28, 1931, to Roy and Helen (née Olson) Mainland. He was united in marriage to Ruth A. Melter at Atonement Lutheran Church on June 7, 1952. After Donald graduated from Washington Park High School, he went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps. He attended First Baptist Church in Oak Creek.

Don was an entrepreneur, having started many different businesses. He started with Letsch manufacturing, before moving on to start Pioneer Products and Kolar Arms. Don had several lifelong passions, including riding horses, golf, clay target shooting, and cycling. Most of all, Don loved to spend time at home with his family and friends.

He will be missed by his children, Michael (Geri) Mainland, Mary (Peter) Lovdahl, Jeffrey (Rebecca Pettit) Mainland, and Lisa (Keith) Medendorp; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; nephew and niece, family members, and friends.

Don goes on to be reunited with his wife, Ruth; parents, Roy and Helen Mainland; sisters, Marian (Richard) Johnston and Jean (Delbert) Olsen; and infant brother, Robert.

Services

A funeral service will be held at noon on Nov. 9 at First Baptist Church in Oak Creek, 10550 S Howell Ave. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Oak Creek, or the Racine and Caledonia K9 division.

The family would like to extend a special and heartfelt thanks to Rebecca and Nancy for their constant care, and to Jenny and Nicki from Compassus Hospice for the care they provided in Don’s final moments.

Obituary and photo of Donald R. Mainland courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.