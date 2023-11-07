Obituary for Elizabeth R. Hansen

March 13, 1928 – October 30, 2023

With her loving family by her side, Elizabeth R. Hansen, “Betty,” 95, passed away on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Racine on March 13, 1928, the middle child of the late Lester and Lillian (née Mortenson) DeGarmo.

The family moved to Westfield, Wis., where Betty graduated from Westfield High School. She moved back to Racine where she met the love of her life, Robert AJ Hansen. They were married May 1, 1948, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church and celebrated 70 years before Robert passed on Sept. 20, 2018.

Betty was employed for a number of years at Knapp Engraving, retiring in 1986. She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church and a member of the former Encore Club.

Betty enjoyed collecting dolls, traveling, trips to Janesville with the grandchildren and trips to Las Vegas. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, James “JR” (Julie) Hansen, Mary Brunnelson; grandchildren, Coree (Gregg) Stienhaus, Robert (Kate) Brunnelson, Kristen (Zach) Southerland; great-grandchildren, Keller, Klayton and Kennedy Brunnelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Stanley “James” (Elaine) DeGarmo, Lester “Jack” (Margaret) DeGarmo; and in-laws, Elaine (Frank) Nielsen, Lillian (Tony) Margis.

Services

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 7 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th St., with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Private interment will be held.

Memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church have been suggested.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo of Elizabeth R. Hansen courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.