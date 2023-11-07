Obituary for Francisco Jasso Anchondo

November 19, 1954 – October 29, 2023

Francisco Jasso Anchondo, “Frank,” 68, passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Francisco Jasso Anchondo

Frank was born in Kenosha on Nov. 19, 1954, to the late Francisco and Maria Paez (née Jasso) Anchondo. He was a 1973 graduate of Washington Park High School. On Sept. 23, 1978, in St. Rita Catholic Church, he was united in marriage with Laura “Lori” Peksa.

Frank was a longtime employee of American Motors/Chrysler, from where he retired as line manager. During those years, he also had been employed as a private investigator for Security Consultants and was quite the talented craftsman – having owned and operated their family business, Team Anchondo Taxidermy.

Frank was an extreme outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and archery. He was a member of Racine Instinctive Bowmen and taught hunter safety courses for many years. Above all, Frank’s world revolved around his family and he loved spending time with all of them.

Surviving are his loving wife of over 45 years, Lori; their children, Brian (Denise) Anchondo, Brenda Anchondo, Thomas Anchondo and Robyn Anchondo; three adored grandchildren, Alexander, Savannah and Elijah Anchondo; brothers, Santos Rodriguez, Hector (Cheryl) Anchondo and Richard (Christina) Anchondo; brother-in-law, Jim Hilgenberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Alma Hilgenberg; and sister-in-law, Olga Rodriguez.

Services

A memorial visitation celebrating Frank’s life will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the wonderful staff at Ascension All Saints ICU, Dr. Sarah Mann, Dr. Joel Niebuhr and Dr. Michael Papp for the compassionate care and support given to Frank in his time of need. May God bless all of you!

Obituary and photo of Francisco Jasso Anchondo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.