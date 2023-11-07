Obituary for Jason Matthew Chestnut
August 20, 1976 – October 26, 2023
Jason Matthew Chestnut, 47, passed away at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
Jason was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 20, 1976, to Leroy and Consuella (née Watkins) Chestnut.
He was an accomplished and talented musician. Jason found great enjoyment in playing his music for others. He was always willing to help people in any way possible, and he wanted people to recognize the importance of family.
Jason will be remembered by a host of family members, relatives and dear friends.
Services
Services celebrating Jason’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.