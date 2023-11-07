Obituary for Jason Matthew Chestnut

August 20, 1976 – October 26, 2023

Jason Matthew Chestnut, 47, passed away at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Jason Matthew Chestnut

Jason was born in Milwaukee on Aug. 20, 1976, to Leroy and Consuella (née Watkins) Chestnut.

He was an accomplished and talented musician. Jason found great enjoyment in playing his music for others. He was always willing to help people in any way possible, and he wanted people to recognize the importance of family.

Jason will be remembered by a host of family members, relatives and dear friends.

Services

Services celebrating Jason’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.