Obituary for Judith L. Meyer

December 15, 1943 – October 20, 2023

With her loving family by her side, Judith L. Meyer, 79, passed away on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Camp Forest, Tenn., Dec. 15, 1943, the daughter of the late Leroy and Myrtle (née Rosenberg) Meyer.

Judy was a graduate of William Horlick High School. Judy was employed at UW-Parkside until her retirement in 1990. Prior to her employment with UW-Parkside, Judy worked at American Roller Company in Union Grove.

Judy enjoyed making counted cross-stitch samplers, word search puzzles, reading novels and watching the Packers. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and her monthly dinner dates with the “Grove Girls.”

She will be dearly missed by her children, Traci Pfleger of Racine, Todd Pfleger of Caledonia, Tami (Dan) Mielcarek of Yorkville, Tim (Gayle) Pfleger of Kenosha; special granddaughter, Christyne (Cordale) Mayweather; sister-in-law, Barbara Meyer; special nieces, Pamela (Donald) Ruge, Cynthia Wheeler; nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Raymond Meyer; and her son-in-law, Gary Lema.

Services

In accordance with Judith’s wishes, no service will be held.

Memorials to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association have been suggested.

Special thank you to Ascension at Home staff and Compassus Hospice staff for their loving and compassionate care of our mom.

