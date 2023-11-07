RACINE — A man arrested in February for child sex crimes faces additional charges after a forensic investigation of his phone allegedly turned up child sex abuse materials (child pornography).

Keramat Mansoorabadi, 66, of Wind Lake, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with 37 counts of child pornography.

Keramat Mansoorabadi – Credit: Racine County Jail The defendant was charged in February with the following child sex crimes: Repeated sexual assault of the same child

Two counts of child sexual exploitation

A sex crime against a child

Case history: child sex crimes

According to Lt. Brian Van Scyoc, of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigations Bureau, began the investigation after receiving a complaint of child sexual assault. The child was interviewed and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

Van Scyoc said investigators obtained a search warrant for Mansoorabdi’s residence and evidence was seized. One of the items taken from the house was the defendant’s cell phone, which was turned over to the Department of Criminal Investigations for a forensic examination.

The examination allegedly turned up 37 images of child pornography.

Mansoorabadi, who was out of custody after posting $100,000 bail, was arrested again.

The defendant was booked into the Racine County Jail where bail was set at $1.9 million.