Obituary for Patricia Ann Fadroski

October 27, 1950 – October 22, 2023

Patricia Ann Fadroski, “Trish,” passed away on Oct. 22, 2023. A lifelong resident of Racine, she was just a few days shy of turning 74 years old. She was born on Oct. 27, 1950, the daughter of Betty (née Siepler) and Mark Kupper.

Trish married (Bob) Ski Fadroski at Saint Casmir’s Church; they would have been married 49 years on Oct. 25.

They have two daughters: Karrie Ann (son-in-law Dr. Shane Webb) from Dahlonega, Ga., and Kristi Lee (son-in-law Adam Tanner) from Phoenix, Ariz.

She was a wonderful mother to her children and very involved in their schools. Trish volunteered endless hours at both schools and served as the scout leader (Girl Scout Troop #120) for six years. She was a loving maternal influence for many children beyond her own.

She was also integral to Ski’s numerous business ventures. She managed the finances of his electrical business, worked the Christmas tree farm, and partnered with him on the Christmas tree lot (Ski’s Trees) and family wreath business (selling tons of evergreen brush and Christmas wreaths to several of Racine’s florists). She also sold and decorated wreaths for the tree lot – her wreaths were the most beautiful in town.

The joy of her life was the love she shared with Karrie Ann and Shane’s children, Amelie, Ian and Lyra Webb. They all called her “Grandma Boots” – as soon as they could walk she would have them wear Papa Ski’s work boots and sing them Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots Were Made for Walking.”

Trish loved gardening and was an expert in flower design. This year alone she redid 18 different flower beds around her home. She delighted in finding little natural treasures in the garden and on walks. Trish shared these with family and friends. She always tried to make spaces brighter and make those around her happy.

Patricia Ann Fadroski is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dave Kupper, Ed Kupper; and sister, Karen Kupper.

Services

Per Trish’s wishes, a service will not take place.

