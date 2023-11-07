Obituary for Robert W. Heyer

November 8, 1952 – October 14, 2023

Robert W. Heyer, resident of Franksville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at Ascension All Saints Hospital at the age of 70.

Robert W. Heyer

Bob was born in Racine on Nov. 8, 1952, to the late John and Jean (née Holzmiller) Heyer. Bob graduated from Horlick High School and then attended UW-Madison, where he met and married his late wife, Mary (née Kieckhefer) Heyer. They were married on July 3, 1975, in Racine.

Bob spent his years after college self-employed as a successful carpenter, avid golfer, and semi-successful hunter. In his later years Bob doted on his beloved dog and kept people entertained with his wicked sense of humor. Bob enjoyed being at his cabin in Medford, spending time with and spoiling his two grandchildren and reading the obituaries in the newspaper to “see who beat me.”

Bob is survived by his dog, Gretchen; children, Emily Heyer, of Burbank, Calif., and Alex (Erin) Heyer; and grandchildren, Lauren and Ryan, of Boerne, Texas.

Services

In keeping with Bob’s wishes, no services will be held.

Obituary and photo of Robert W. Heyer courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.