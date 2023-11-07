RACINE — The holiday season kicks off in Downtown Racine on Nov. 11. The annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will set the stage for the upcoming season of festivities.
Rolling down main street will be festive floats, parade walkers, and a sense of community and Christmas cheer will fill the air.
Holiday parade kicks off holiday season
Pre-parade festivities will start at 4:45 p.m. Holiday singers and entertainment will perform before and after the parade.
Eliana Rocha, a 10th grader at Park High School will perform the National Anthem at the event and sing five holiday hits.
The holiday parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. starting at the West side of the State Street bridge, it will continue down Main Street to 6th Street, and travel West on 6th Street and end at City Hall. It is estimated to end at 6:45 p.m.
This year’s event is held on Veteran’s Day, therefore, the parade marshals will be Veterans from the Racine area.
Holiday Tree lighting
Carolers will continue singing holiday carols prior to the gathering in Monument Square where the tree will be lit at about 6:50 p.m.
The annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony will include Mayor Mason and Santa Claus.
Festival Foods is sponsoring the holiday tree.
The other sponsors of the event include Sekao, Hotel Verdant, Twin Disc, Zeigler Honda of Racine, Johnson Financial, Gruber Law Office, E.C. Styberg, and Renewal by Anderson.
Fireworks
For the third year, a small fireworks display will be held, sponsored by Educators Credit Union and CNH.
Celebrations
“The Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting is the official kickoff to the 2023 holiday season as well as a salute to all Veterans. This event brings the community together to celebrate the season, while shedding light on the phenomenal holiday shopping and dining options downtown offers. I encourage you to bring the entire family, come early for a bite to eat and stay to watch us officially light up downtown’s holiday tree.” -Kelly Kruse, Executive Director at the Downtown Racine Corporation.