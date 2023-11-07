RACINE – The Walden III High School band and orchestra is headed to Washington DC this week to participate in the national Veterans Day ceremony.

Laura Shapovalov, Walden III band and orchestra director – Credit: Paul Holley

The 55 students – 30 band members and 25 orchestra members – will board chartered buses Wednesday evening for an all-night ride to the nation’s capital. The trip is the capstone of months of diligent, hard work and fundraising, said Laura Shapovalov, Walden III band and orchestra director.

“The kids are really getting pumped about it,” she said in a recent interview. “When rehearsing, they’re getting more focused, more interested. They’re taking notes.”

That level of focus is important. As Shapovalov points out: “Performance, with adrenaline, is a whole other ballgame.”

Walden III to perform twice in DC

The Walden III musicians are scheduled to perform at the Air Force Memorial on Friday. The following day (Veterans Day), they’ll be part of a mass band performance with other high school groups from throughout the country at the Lincoln Memorial.

In addition to the performances, the students and chaperones will have opportunities for sightseeing such as the Smithsonian Museums, Washington Monument and Arlington National Cemetery. They’ll also take a cruise on the Potomac River.

Shapovalov has also arranged for the students to meet a friend of hers who is a member of the U.S. Navy Band. “I think that will be fun for them to hear about life as a military musician,” she said.

Months in the making

The four-day trip has been in the works since last April when Shapovalov received an invitation letter for the Walden musicians to perform in the Veterans Day observance. The events are coordinated by Historic Programs, a nonprofit that is supported by several organizations including the American Legion, The History Channel, The Navy League and the American Veterans Center.

The relatively short notice meant that Walden staff and families had to quickly launch a fund-raising campaign to raise the money needed ($500 per student plus $20,000 for bus transportation) to send the band and orchestra to DC.

“One thing that’s awesome about this building (Walden III) is the access to parents from multiple years,” Shapovalov said. “Everybody jumped right in and got busy.”

Students raised money by selling concessions at Racine Raiders home football games throughout the team’s summer season. Area businesses and service clubs provided grants and donations. The band and orchestra also held an online fundraising initiative that ended last month.

“We have gotten a number of very generous donations from businesses and local organizations. We’re extremely grateful,” Shapovalov said.

A 16-year music educator, Shapovalov well remembers the band performance trips she took as a student at Park High School. “Those trips were a terrific experience for me and I want my students to be able to have that same kind of experience.”

It’s hoped that this week’s Washington DC trip is a resumption of performance trips for the Walden III band and orchestra. Shapovalov last led a trip to Orlando, Fla. In 2018. A planned March 2020 trip to Nashville was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shapovalov’s motto is displayed for all to see. – Credit: Paul Holley

As exhausting as this weekend’s trips and performances will be for the Walden III band and orchestra, Shapovalov insists on keeping things light and having fun along the way.

Her motto – on display in the school’s music room – reads: “If you’re going to be a mess, be a hot mess.”

Donations to the Walden III High School band and orchestra for the Veterans Day and future performance trips are welcome.

Checks, payable to Walden III School, may be sent to: 2340 Mohr Ave., Racine, WI 53403.

Watch the Walden III’s “Salute to Veterans” performance (recorded during the 2022-23 school year) on YouTube.